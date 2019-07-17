Quantcast
REVEALED: Jeffrey Epstein used his fake passport to enter multiple countries

Prosecutors revealed that the fake passport Jeffrey Epstein had among the items seized by investigators had been used.

According to NBC News, he used the passport to enter multiple countries in the 1980s, including the U.K, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

The passport was found in the safe of his New York home along with $70,000 in cash and 48 diamonds. There was a different name used on the passport and it had already expired, but it listed the residence in Saudi Arabia.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Epstein’s lawyers said that he got the passport in Austria in 1982 listing his country of residence as Saudi Arabia. He got it for his own “personal protection” against “potential kidnappers, hijackers or terrorists.”

House holds Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt of Congress

July 17, 2019

The House has officially voted to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress.

Both men refused to abide by a subpoena from the House for documents so they that could investigate actions by both departments.

The last person to be held in contempt of Congress was Bill Barr when he was held in civil contempt, but this was a criminal charge.

In the case of Ross, he is accused of lying under oath to Congress and they requested documents to prove it. Ross refused to provide the information necessary.

Ross has called the contempt charge "political theater" and of no real substance. If that was true, he shouldn't be afraid to provide the documents. Still, he refused.

Trump’s ‘craziness’ will drive Mexico to find other sources of soybeans — permanently hurting US farmers: Ex-diplomat

July 17, 2019

President Donald Trump believes he has worked out a killer trade deal with Mexico and Canada -- but one former Mexican diplomat tells Storm Lake Times columnist Art Cullen that the damage done to the relationship between the countries will have lasting ramifications for years to come.

Jorge Guajardo, who served for six years as Mexico's ambassador to China, recently explained to Cullen that Trump's erratic behavior has shown his country that it must look for other major trading partners so it doesn't run the risk of getting burned by the United States again.

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]