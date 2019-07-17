REVEALED: Jeffrey Epstein used his fake passport to enter multiple countries

Prosecutors revealed that the fake passport Jeffrey Epstein had among the items seized by investigators had been used.

According to NBC News, he used the passport to enter multiple countries in the 1980s, including the U.K, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

The passport was found in the safe of his New York home along with $70,000 in cash and 48 diamonds. There was a different name used on the passport and it had already expired, but it listed the residence in Saudi Arabia.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Epstein’s lawyers said that he got the passport in Austria in 1982 listing his country of residence as Saudi Arabia. He got it for his own “personal protection” against “potential kidnappers, hijackers or terrorists.”

