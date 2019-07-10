Quantcast
Right-wing religious extremist blasted for claiming if Epstein had raped teen boys liberals would support him

Published

4 mins ago

on

Erick Erickson, a far right wing religious extremist who was once considered a conservative “thought leader” is getting slammed after making a vile and disgusting – not to mention wholly false – claim apparently about liberals.

Erickson, who (for reasons unknown) as recently as this year appeared on MSNBC and who has compared LGBT activists to ISIS, used billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific crimes and newly alleged sex trafficking charges to suggest that gay people somehow are exempt from society’s mores – when the opposite is frequently true, thanks at times to people like Erickson.

He also suggested that liberals inconsistently denounce sex crimes and rape, which is astonishingly false.

The claim drew swift rebukes from many on both the left and the right.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz made clear the left has been consistent in its outrage over sexual exploitation, child rape, and other sexual crimes:

Some others took a more direct approach:

The Daily Beast took the opportunity to tweet out a December article on Erickson:

Others noted Erickson’s support of accused child rapist Roy Moore:

Some noted Republicans’ support of other child rapists:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
