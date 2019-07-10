Right-wing religious extremist blasted for claiming if Epstein had raped teen boys liberals would support him
Erick Erickson, a far right wing religious extremist who was once considered a conservative “thought leader” is getting slammed after making a vile and disgusting – not to mention wholly false – claim apparently about liberals.
Erickson, who (for reasons unknown) as recently as this year appeared on MSNBC and who has compared LGBT activists to ISIS, used billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific crimes and newly alleged sex trafficking charges to suggest that gay people somehow are exempt from society’s mores – when the opposite is frequently true, thanks at times to people like Erickson.
He also suggested that liberals inconsistently denounce sex crimes and rape, which is astonishingly false.
If Epstein had done what he did with teenage boys and dressed them in drag, undoubtedly a number of people out to get him would instead be defending him.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 9, 2019
The claim drew swift rebukes from many on both the left and the right.
Republican pollster Frank Luntz made clear the left has been consistent in its outrage over sexual exploitation, child rape, and other sexual crimes:
And amazing what they’ll turn a blind eye to.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 9, 2019
Some others took a more direct approach:
In case anybody is confused, Erick is trying to score political points off little girls being sexually assaulted, because Erick is a pig-ignorant bigot with a prurient fixation with gays. He’s also just kind of a piece of shit.
— Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) July 9, 2019
The Daily Beast took the opportunity to tweet out a December article on Erickson:
"Why does anyone take Erick Erickson seriously?" https://t.co/HBwvfvPPlW
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 9, 2019
Others noted Erickson’s support of accused child rapist Roy Moore:
Erickson 11/13/17: Roy Moore, innocent? https://t.co/dyRcLWWqAB
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 9, 2019
Some noted Republicans’ support of other child rapists:
After former House Speaker Dennis Hastert pleaded guilty to illegally funnelling hush money to a man he had sexually abused in high school, five former Republican congressmen – including former Majority Whip Tom DeLay – submitted letters to court in defense of his character. https://t.co/c6PchqdUTG
— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) July 9, 2019
More:
Erick Erickson once wrote an article defending Roy Moore voters — after everything about Moore came out. https://t.co/B0rNR8mWGT
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 9, 2019
There's a really strong impulse—compulsion, maybe—among Republicans to do the horrible things that they imagine Democrats secretly do but, in reality, don't. https://t.co/XLedLCn9PC
— Matthew (@yeahidrathernot) July 9, 2019
What the hell is wrong with this dude? You see anyone here defending Kevin Spacey? Go fuck yourself, you putz. https://t.co/xsaSJ9zSJk
— Alice Radley (@StJohnSterling) July 9, 2019
Holy crap, he actually thought this…then typed it out…then looked at it…and still hit "Tweet" and sent it for all of us to see. https://t.co/p8E9Ryl26F
— Benjie Gordon (@ReverseBenj) July 9, 2019
