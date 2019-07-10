Rip Torn, ‘Larry Sanders Show’ star, dead at 88: media
Oscar-nominated actor Rip Torn, best known for his roles in the cult TV series “The Larry Sanders Show” and the Hollywood blockbuster “Men in Black”, died at the age of 88 on Tuesday, US media reported.
Torn built a reputation as a formidable actor in film, TV and theater, and was also known for his volatility — he once admitted he “got angry easily”, according to The New York Times.
He died in Lakeville, Connecticut, surrounded by his family, US media reported, citing his publicist.
Born Elmore Rual Torn in 1931 — the nickname “Rip” came from his father — he won praise for his early theater performances, including a Tony nomination in 1960 for his performance in the Tennessee Williams play “Sweet Bird of Youth”.
In 1984, he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the film “Cross Creek”, losing out to Jack Nicholson in the supporting actor category.
In the 1990s, Torn was cast in “The Larry Sanders Show”, a cult comedy series that is widely considered one of the most influential in the modern era of television. He played Artie, the producer of a fictional late-night TV show.
Torn won an Emmy Award in 1996 for his performance on the show.
The Texas-born actor also starred alongside Will Smith in “Men in Black”, one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of the 1990s.
Smith posted an image on Instagram, showing him with Torn in a “Men in Black” scene, with the message: “R.I.P. Rip.”
Actor and director Albert Brooks, who worked with Torn on the 1991 film “Defending Your Life”, also paid tribute.
“I’ll miss you Rip,” he tweeted. “You were a true original.”
Torn was also involved in the Disney animated hit “Hercules”, voicing the Greek god Zeus. He also acted in a number of comedy films and TV shows, including appearances on the acclaimed TV series “30 Rock”.
Just like humans, gorillas form ‘complex societies’
Gorillas form social bonds in a strikingly similar way to humans, including tiers of old friends and family members, according to a study released Wednesday that may provide insight into how mankind evolved its social behaviour.
Gorillas, which in the wild spend most of their time in dense forests making behavioural studies tricky for researchers, are known to form small family units comprised of a dominant male and several females with offspring.
But a new analysis of data collected from years of social exchanges of hundreds of western lowland gorillas suggests the creatures are far more socially complex than previously thought.
As Texas seeks to overturn Obamacare, attention focuses on a potential swing judge
Jennifer Walker Elrod, a federal appeals court judge appointed by George W. Bush, asked the majority of the questions in a two-hour session Tuesday on Texas' lawsuit.
On the left was Judge Carolyn Dineen King, an appointee of Jimmy Carter; on the right sat Judge Kurt Engelhardt, a nominee of Donald Trump, and in the center sat Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, the George W. Bush appointee expected to represent the critical swing vote on a three-judge panel now charged with deciding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.
It was that perhaps fitting seating arrangement that greeted attorneys for Texas on Tuesday afternoon, as the state and its allies asked this three-judge panel on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to strike down the sweeping health law known as “Obamacare,” a legal means to a political end that has eluded conservatives for the better part of a decade.
Billionaire Ross Perot, former independent presidential candidate, dies at 89
Ross Perot, a Dallas billionaire and a former independent candidate for president, has died at 89, according to a spokesperson for the Perot family.
Perot died early Tuesday morning at his home in Dallas, surrounded by family, spokesperson James Fuller said in a statement.
Perot made his mark in the computer services industry, founding both Electronic Data Systems and Perot Systems, in 1962 and in 1988, respectively. In 1992, Perot ran unsuccessfully for president as an independent candidate — but he drew a notable 19% of the vote, which was the best showing of any third-party candidate in nearly a century. Perot ran a second time for the job in 1996.