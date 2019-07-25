Russia likely targeted elections systems in all 50 states: Senate Intelligence Committee

The Senate Intelligence Committee has released its first major report about Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and they show that Russia’s efforts to compromise the United States’ election infrastructure may have extended to all 50 states.

As flagged on Twitter by Los Angeles Times reporter Chris Megerian, the Senate Intelligence Committee writes that the Department of Homeland Security found no discernible pattern to the way that Russian intelligence operations targeted elections systems, which the committee says lends “credence to DHS’s later assessment that all 50 states probably were scanned.”

However, the report found that the Russians did not alter any vote tallies, nor did they alter any voter registration databases.

When it comes to why Russia did not take such actions during the election, the report argues that merely breaching elections systems in the United States would be enough to undermine “the integrity of elections and American confidence in democracy.”

All the same, the report acknowledged that “Russian intentions regarding U.S. election infrastructure remain unclear.”

The entire report can be found at this link.