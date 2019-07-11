Schwarzenegger zings Trump for shady finances in epic fact-check of Trump’s claim the actor-turned-politician was ‘dead’

During his social media event at the White House Thursday, President Donald Trump used his First Amendment right to attack Arnold Schwarzenegger for not keeping “The Apprentice” alive after Trump left.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger … You know what? He died,” Trump told the audience in an extensive rant that involved even attacking flies. “I was there.”

The former California governor shot back with his own quip asking Trump about his tax returns, which Trump said he would release after he was audited. He never did.

According to IMDB, Schwarzenegger currently has seven projects in post-production.