Seesaws let kids on each side of US-Mexico border play together
Two California professors have installed seesaws across the US-Mexico border in a blunt rebuke to President Donald Trump over his plans to build a wall along the 2,000-mile boundary between the two countries.
The three pink seesaws were unveiled on Monday at a border fence separating Sunland Park, in New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, allowing kids and adults on either side to play together.
Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture at the University of California Berkeley who came up with the project with Virgina San Fratello, a professor of design at San Jose University, said the idea for “Teetertotter Wall” had been in the making for a decade.
He said seeing the project come to life was “one of the most incredible experiences” for him and Fratello, describing the event at the border as “filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness.”
“The wall became a literal fulcrum for US-Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side,” he added.
Video and pictures of the seesaws were trending on social media Tuesday, with many praising the idea that comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration pushes ahead with tightened immigration policies.
“Beautiful reminder that we are connected: what happens on one side impacts the other,” tweeted Mexican actor Mauricio Martinez.
“The symbolism of the seesaw is just magical,” said Claudia Tristan, director of Latinx messaging for El Paso, Texas-born presidential contender Beto O’Rourke.
“#Border fence will not keep us from our neighbors.”
Watch Video Below:
Breaking Banner
‘Absolutely hilarious self-own’: Trump buried in mockery after blurting out he ‘knows nothing’ about Russia
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave a freewheeling press conference outside of the White House. Among the many diverse topics he covered, Trump gave a bizarre assessment of Sen. Mitch McConnell's relationship to Russia.
"Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing," Trump said.
President Trump: "Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing." https://t.co/QfjCf69waF pic.twitter.com/7ja15qwIZc
Breaking Banner
Trump just sent a signal that has white supremacists cheering
When President Donald Trump unleashes his racist attacks on public figures of color like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), and Al Sharpton, it provides direct comfort and support to the most repugnant and dangerous parts of the white supremacist movement.
But while unabashed racism has become ubiquitous in Trump’s rhetoric, a couple of remarks in his recent Twitter tirades jumped out at me as particularly strong dog whistles for darkest corners of the bigoted right-wing.
Fox News’ John Roberts is quick to highlight anti-Trump protester again after getting personally scolded by the president
President Donald Trump on Tuesday personally scolded Fox News reporter John Roberts, complaining that Fox News had covered a protester at his speech in Virginia. But the White House correspondent quickly brought the topic up again when he later appeared on air.
Appearing on Shepard Smith’s show, Roberts noted that a Virginia state legislator interrupted the president during his speech.
“We showed the protest, and you can see here the president had to stop while he was escorted out, at our 1:00 hour. As the president returned to the White House in the past hour, he took issue with the fact that we highlighted that protest,“ the Fox News reporter said.