Sen. Ron Wyden tears into Trump’s intelligence chief pick as ‘least qualified individual ever nominated’
Sen. Ron Wyden issued a scathing statement late Monday warning that President Donald Trump’s pick to serve as director of national intelligence is so unqualified that he could put lives at risk.
Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas), an ardent Trump loyalist, “is the most partisan and least qualified individual ever nominated to serve as director of national intelligence,” said Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon and a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
“The sum total of his qualifications appears to be his record of promoting Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the investigation into Russian interference and calling for prosecution of Trump’s political enemies,” Wyden said. “Furthermore, he has endorsed widespread government surveillance and shown little concern for Americans’ rights, except for those of Donald Trump and his close associates.”
“Confirming this individual would amount to an endorsement of this administration’s drive to politicize our intelligence agencies,” the Oregon senator concluded. “This is a dangerous time, and America needs the most qualified and objective individuals possible to lead our intelligence agencies. Anything less risks American lives.”
Wyden’s statement comes days after Trump nominated Ratcliffe—who has no background in intelligence—to replace current Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who is stepping down next month.
The president reportedly liked the way Ratcliffe questioned former Special Counsel Robert Mueller during his testimony before Congress last week.
In an interview with Politico on Monday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) described Ratcliffe as “a television character that the president has watched on TV.”
Trump, said Murphy, “wants to put somebody in this position who’s going to agree with his political take on intelligence.”
“I’ll certainly do my own evaluation,” Murphy added, “but it strikes me as a very inappropriate choice for the job in a moment when we are trying to lift intelligence out of the political soup.”
‘It’s already happening’: CNN panel explains how Trump’s racist rhetoric is inspiring violence
President Donald Trump's racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers and the city of Baltimore sparked an emotional panel discussion on CNN about how his rhetoric is helping to inspire white nationalists who commit acts of violence.
The discussion started with host Alisyn Camerota pointing out that suspected Gilroy shooter Santino William Legan wrote posts on social media that referenced a notorious white supremacist book -- and she linked these views directly to the kind of racist attacks Trump has been making against his political foes.
LIVE COVERAGE: Police responding to shooting at Mississippi Walmart
On Tuesday, CNN's Jim Sciutto reported that police are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi.
According to reports, there are at least three casualties. It is unknown what their condition is, whether there are more victims, or whether the shooting is still in progress.
Following breaking news of another shooting: Police on the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi. There are at least three victims. More to come.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 30, 2019
Fox & Friends hosts fling around some casually racist remarks to back up Trump on Baltimore
The hosts of "Fox & Friends" flung around some casually racist remarks to defend President Donald Trump's racist attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), which were apparently prompted by a Fox News segment over the weekend.
The president slurred Baltimore as “disgusting, rat and rodent infested" where "no human being would want to live," after watching a "Fox & Friends Weekend" report featuring footage of trash and run-down buildings in Cummings' district -- and the hosts of his favorite TV show engaged in additional racist attacks to defend him from criticism.
"First it was collusion, then obstruction and now it's racism," said co-host Ainsley Earhardt, lamenting what she perceived as the unfairness of it all. "I don't think if the president wants to crack down, though, on the border, that means he doesn't like people from Mexico. It just means he doesn't want illegals in here, he doesn't want drugs in here. He's trying to keep our country safe."