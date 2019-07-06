Senate Democrats increase aggressive opposition to Trump’s judicial picks as 2020 election closes in
On Saturday, Politico reported that every Senate Democrat running for president has taken a hard line against President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees — voting to confirm vastly fewer of them than previously.
According to the liberal judicial group Demand Justice, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have voted against every single judge since the start of 2019, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has supported only 3 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) only 6 percent, and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) only 11 percent. By contrast, in the last session of Congress, Klobuchar confirmed 64 percent of judges, Harris 51 percent, and Booker 49 percent.
Trump has been nominating judges to federal vacancies at a breakneck pace, helped along by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocking any confirmation of dozens of seats under President Barack Obama and a pipeline of candidates from the right-wing Federalist Society. While some of these judges have been fairly ordinary, many hold extreme views on everything from campaign finance to abortion rights.
In the previous session of Congress, Democrats rallied hard against particularly high-profile judges like Brett Kavanaugh, but behind the scenes, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was willing to let several of the relatively less controversial nominees through in return for various concessions from Republican leadership. Now, with the 2020 election drawing closer, it appears that Democrats — at least those running for president — are no longer willing to make such compromises.
Democrats are likely to have a more difficult time than ever actually blocking judges from being confirmed, however, as the new session saw the Republican Senate majority grow from 51-49 to 53-47, and Republicans now control an extra seat on the Judiciary Committee.
MSNBC analyst busts Trump for real reason he’s freaking out on the Fed for not dropping rates
On Saturday, a panel on MSNBC's "Up with David Gura," weighed in on President Donald Trump's latest attempts to strong-arm Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell into squeezing interest rates — and the real reason he might be so obsessed with this issue.
"There is a case for the fed to lower interest rates or take back that rate hike from December," said CNBC analyst Ron Insana. "What the president is suggesting, and now one of his nominees is suggesting, is that rates should be back at zero. That's for extreme duress. That's what we saw in the great financial crisis, as you know, in 2008 and 2009. There is no reason to get aggressive about pushing interest rates lower, and this morning, last night, the president said that the Fed is the biggest problem facing the U.S. economy. That is just utterly absurd. The Fed has been extraordinarily responsible."
WATCH: LA news anchors react in horror as 7.1 earthquake rattles studio
Two news anchors in Los Angeles reacted in barely controlled panic as a 7.1 earthquake located outside of LA rattled their studio , driving one of the to take shelter under the desk.
While anchoring KCAL's Friday night broadcast, Sara Donchey and Juan Fernandez reacted as the earthquake struck as Donchety reported “We are experiencing quite a bit of shaking if you bear with us a moment.”
As the studio continued to shake she grabbed her partner's arm as they both looked up, before she added, “This is a very strong earthquake. 8:21 here and we’re experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the desk Juan,” at which point she disappeared from view.
Alleged abuse by US border guards who forced detained migrant to wear humiliating sign around his neck reminiscent of Nazi camps
"Guards are trying to assert total control over detainees, and to demonstrate that there's nothing they can do to protect themselves."
An incident at a Texas Border Patrol detention center in which a prisoner was forced by guards to wear a humiliating sign around his neck is directly reminiscent of abuse that took place in Nazi concentration camps in the 1930s, an expert on the camps said on Friday, and could be the precursor for worse treatment around the corner.
In March, according to CNN, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents forced a Honduran man at the El Paso Processing Center to hold a sign reading "Me gustan los hombre," or, "I like men." CNN shared a photo of the note, which was revealed in emails about the incident obtained by the network.