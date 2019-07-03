Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Show of a lifetime!’: Astonishing reason Trump’s July 4th ‘Salute to America’ will be entirely partisan

Published

6 mins ago

on

The tanks have already arrived in Washington, D.C.

A brand new military helicopter is staged and ready to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a show of military fighter jets, including the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, an Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, along with the Navy’s Blue Angels, and one of the planes used as Air Force One, all doing flyovers.

And on Independence Day President Donald Trump will deliver a speech to Americans – including the hundreds of thousands who make the trip to the National Mall each Fourth of July – as part of his July 4th “Salute to America.”

It will, for the first time ever, be an entirely partisan event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why?

Well, for one, the show of America’s military might is something that is more likely to be done by dictators – like Trump’s BFF Kim Jong-un – than by strong democracies that know you shouldn’t flaunt it.

And now we learn that the ticketed section up front for VIPs, including TRump’s friends and family, and top Republican National Committee donors, will be exclusively limited to Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, D.C.’s  NBC4 reports the RNC has received an allotment of tickets to hand out to VIP’s. The Democratic National Committee has been given none.

“The White House usually provides an allotment of tickets for White House events to each party’s national convention, which then distributes them to members as they see fit. Other ticketed celebrations include Christmas decoration viewings and garden tours in the spring and fall,” NBC4 reports.

A White House Press Office spokesperson said: “Any suggestion that this is a ticketed event is false.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But, “When pushed about the fact that the RNC has received tickets for the VIP area but the DNC has not, the spokesman repeated his statement that the event is free and open to the public.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Show of a lifetime!’: Astonishing reason Trump’s July 4th ‘Salute to America’ will be entirely partisan

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

The tanks have already arrived in Washington, D.C.

Tanks seen arriving in Washington ahead of President Trump’s Fourth of July celebration. https://t.co/dIEZMtpfed pic.twitter.com/GCrrQcCJRM

— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 2, 2019

A brand new military helicopter is staged and ready to go.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News buried in mockery for asking why Americans are ashamed of US under Trump

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

Fox News pointed to a new poll showing that fewer than half of Americans are "extremely proud" of their nationality -- and they received hundreds of reminders of the shame inflicted by President Donald Trump.

The "Fox & Friends First" program tweeted out the results of the poll and asked other social media users to comment on the decline of pride in the U.S., and they were hit with more than 2,000 comments in less than two hours.

A new poll shows only 45% of men and women in the U.S. are 'extremely proud' to be American. That is the lowest amount ever recorded by this poll. What do you think is causing the decline? pic.twitter.com/6frxIAHCcp

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Attention kleptomaniac’ Ivanka Trump and her husband are ‘shamelessness made flesh’: columnist

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Frank Bruni wrote a scorching column for The New York Times, laying bare Ivanka Trump's complete cluelessness, privilege, and lack of regard for anything but her own comfort and status.

"Oh, to be Ivanka!" wrote Bruni. "The clothes, the kids, the teeth, the entitlement. She goes everywhere because she belongs everywhere — that confidence is in her platinum-encrusted genes — and because there's no corner of the world or cranny of existence that isn't enhanced by her presence."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image