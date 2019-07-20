Megan Rapinoe trashes ‘disgusting’ Trump for his ugly racist tweets in CNN interview
In an interview with CNN’s Van Jones that will air on Saturday night, U.S. Women’s soccer champion Megan Rapinoe condemned President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on four progressive congresswomen of color.
“It’s disgusting, to be honest. To say it’s disappointing is … it doesn’t even come close,” said Rapinoe. She added, “The more that we just are upset about it and don’t accept that kind of behavior from all sides, then the better place we’re going to be.”
Trump has faced escalating criticism in the wake of his tweet that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) ought to “go back” to where they came from if they disagree with his agenda (three of them were born in the United States). The controversy escalated when attendees of his rally in Greenville, North Carolina chanted “Send her back!” about Omar.
Rapinoe herself has been on the receiving end of angry tweets from the president, after her remarks that she would not visit the White House if she carried the U.S. team to victory.
In the interview, she also discussed her opinions on the Democratic candidates.
Watch below:
CNN
Trump supporter blames Democrats for being targeted by the president: ‘Why is that racist?’
CNN interviewed a supporter of President Donald Trump in Eau Claire, Wisconsin who refused to acknowledge the racism in the president's "Go Back" attacks on four women of color in Congress.
The network interviewed Kerri Krumenauer of Wiersgalla Plumbing & Heating Company about Trump's attacks.
"How is it racist?" she asked.
"If you don't like this country, get out," she demanded. "Leave!"
She then showed how misinformed she was about the incident.
"He didn't use any names -- they stood up," she falsely claimed. In fact, Trump did use names and the targets did not stand up as they were not at his North Carolina campaign rally.
CNN
CNN
Ex-Reagan adviser nails why white evangelicals flock to Trump in devastating takedown of fake Christians
Why do evangelicals — or at least, white ones — love President Donald Trump so much? Why do they stick by a president who has barely even read the Bible, has defiled marriage, and embodies the antithesis of so much of what their churches preach? Why, according to polls, did they essentially decide overnight that it's no longer important for a president to have strong personal morals to be an effective leader?