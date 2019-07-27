Quantcast
Social Media claps back at Trump feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district with #WeAreBaltimore

July 27, 2019

President Donald Trump went after the western part of Baltimore, Maryland that is in Rep. Elijah Cummings’ congressional district, calling it “rat-infested,” the “worst-run” city and “dangerous.” It prompted Twitter to clap back by making #WeAreBaltimore trend nationally.

Users posted photos of expensive and high-end homes in Cummings’ district, touted the history of the city and the amazing people who live there.

See the best of the best below:

