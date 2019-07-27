Social Media claps back at Trump feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district with #WeAreBaltimore

President Donald Trump went after the western part of Baltimore, Maryland that is in Rep. Elijah Cummings’ congressional district, calling it “rat-infested,” the “worst-run” city and “dangerous.” It prompted Twitter to clap back by making #WeAreBaltimore trend nationally.

Users posted photos of expensive and high-end homes in Cummings’ district, touted the history of the city and the amazing people who live there.

See the best of the best below:

#WeAreBaltimore This Sox fan was lucky to visit the big building in right field for work back in the day, and never been to a more charming city. Sorry Mr. President. You're wrong. Baltimore is an amazing American treasure. pic.twitter.com/2QtxSsdwdE — Sean Ziolkowski☘️ (@PWRLFTNGWomen) July 27, 2019

#WeAreBaltimore I've been to beautiful Baltimore so many times and it's magestic. This racist piece of shit squatting in our WH is simply upset that an intelligent, hard working black man is calling him out on his shit! Such a weak little thing "It" is…

I love you Baltimore!❤ pic.twitter.com/FfXGCpiN7k — Angel OBrien🎼🎤🏁 (@angelobrien01) July 27, 2019

Listen to @VictorBlackwell. We cannot allow a President to attack our country’s duly elected POCs with impunity any longer.#WEAREBALTIMORE pic.twitter.com/TBlCfh4KQM — Truth Reigns (@frreigns) July 27, 2019

I live in Rep Cummings district, which also includes part of Howard County. But today, I stand with the people of Baltimore in denouncing this hateful president. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/oi601zfk2z — Roberta Rosnik (@rrosnik) July 27, 2019

You know what's strange? You don't hear Trump talk about the skyrocketing crime rates in Alaska. I can't imagine why. And Alaska has the highest gun death rate per capita as well.#WeAreBaltimore — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 27, 2019

#WEAREBALTIMORE I'm from North West Baltimore Arlington, Callaway, and Dolfield communities. I am a scientist. I wish people wouldn't paint with such a broad brush. My city is beautiful and wonderful. Not perfect but what is? Not the president!!!! pic.twitter.com/trDrhWLRph — Shannon Tomlinson (@acaciaa) July 27, 2019

This isn’t it. Larry Hogan didn’t help Baltimore when he rejected a billion dollars in federal funding for the Red Line, when he canceled millions in state funds meant for our city last session, and certainly not with this gutless statement. #WeAreBaltimore https://t.co/Kk6SftTz2x — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) July 27, 2019

Look if you're a Trump supporter and you have typed the phrase "How is that racist?" 267 times since 2016…..maybe its you …and Trump…maybe you all have a problem#WeAreBaltimore — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 27, 2019

Trash talking the home of the great Thurgood Marshall? Oh no he didn’t. Respect our HISTORY! #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/xSV4M8SJXI — Vanessa Holloway 🤬🥃🚬 (@realvholloway) July 27, 2019

So as a native Baltimorean – I’m trash? My grandparents and parents are baltimoreans – they are trash? No we are not trash – we are class, we are charmed, we are blessed to come from the greatest city in America. #WeAreBaltimore #class #CharmCity pic.twitter.com/CznLGazFhs — DarrinRSmith (@DarrinRSmith) July 27, 2019

My life when I lived in Rep Elijah Cummings' district in Baltimore. Cute, clean affordable rowhome. Green, open recreational spaces. Dog friendly. Fellowship at Kennedy Krieger/Hopkins. Great food & music. I even miss it from Hawaii. #WeAreBaltimore #WestBaltimore #ILoveBaltimore pic.twitter.com/wJ6WfN72HK — Christine Gralow (@realchrissyg) July 27, 2019

#wearebaltimore: i was thrilled to have the opportunity to travel to baltimore twice last month – both times to interview for a job opportunity there that i was so excited about, but ultimately didn't land. here are just a few of the photos i snapped of that phenomenal city: pic.twitter.com/KCp0bODisw — emily pelz (@emilyrosepelz) July 27, 2019