Stevie Wonder announces he will have kidney transplant surgery
Stevie Wonder has revealed he will take a break from music to undergo a kidney transplant later this year.
The legendary US singer-songwriter told a crowd in London on Saturday that he had a kidney donor lined up and that the procedure is planned for September.
“I’m going to have surgery,” Wonder said as he wrapped up a set at a music festival in Hyde Park.
“I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year.
“I have a donor, it’s all good,” he added.
The 69-year-old multi Grammy Award-winner added that he will perform a few more shows before taking a break ahead of the operation.
“I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love,” Wonder told the crowd to cheers.
The Detroit Free Press this week reported that he is fighting “a serious but manageable health issue”, citing sources close to the Motown star.
Wonder was born blind as Stevland Hardaway Judkins, in Saginaw, Michigan, in the United States in 1950.
He is said to have learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by the age of nine and released his first album in 1961 under Detroit’s famous Motown record label.
Stevie Wonder announces he will have kidney transplant surgery
Stevie Wonder has revealed he will take a break from music to undergo a kidney transplant later this year.
The legendary US singer-songwriter told a crowd in London on Saturday that he had a kidney donor lined up and that the procedure is planned for September.
"I'm going to have surgery," Wonder said as he wrapped up a set at a music festival in Hyde Park.
"I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year.
"I have a donor, it's all good," he added.
The 69-year-old multi Grammy Award-winner added that he will perform a few more shows before taking a break ahead of the operation.
Frank Lloyd Wright buildings named UNESCO World Heritage sites
Eight masterworks by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York, were selected as World Heritage sites Sunday, a first in the field of architecture for the United States.
Wright, who died in 1959, was cited for his influential 20th-century designs that incorporated organic motives, blurred boundaries between the inside and outside, and made unprecedented use of steel and concrete.
UNESCO's World Heritage Committee agreed on the designation at a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, along with the landscape of the Prosecco wine region in Italy.
The Wright-designed buildings chosen for the designation include Fallingwater, a spectacular house built over a waterfall in Mill Run, Pennsylvania.
Rapinoe calls for action as equal pay chants greet US World Cup triumph
USA star Megan Rapinoe said it was "time to sit down and get to work" after hearing American fans greet the team's victory over the Netherlands in the women's World Cup final on Sunday with chants calling for equal pay.
Rapinoe has been a key player in the squad's battle for pay equality which led them to file a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation earlier this year accusing the organisation of gender discrimination.
She also made headlines for stating she would boycott any team visit to Donald Trump if the USA won the tournament
Trump put that spat behind him to tweet congratulations to the team on Sunday, while Rapinoe avoided getting drawn into another discussion about whether she would go to the White House.