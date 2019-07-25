Quantcast
Swedish ambassador smacks down Trump for thinking government is above the law

1 hour ago

The Swedish ambassador to America hilariously trolled President Donald Trump with a message that in her country, nobody is above the law.

Trump had lashed out at Sweden on Friday, for not releasing American recording artist A$AP Rocky.

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!” he demanded, adding the hashtag #FreeRocky.

Karin Olofsdotter, Sweden’s ambassador to the United States, responded to Trump on Twitter.

“Prime Minister Stefan Löfven have explained and emphasised the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts,” Olofsdotter explained.

“In Sweden everyone is equal before the law. The Government is not allowed, and will not attempt, to influence legal proceedings,” she wrote.

Also on Thursday, CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin mocked Trump for supporting people of color — “as long as they’re in Sweden.”

