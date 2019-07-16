Quantcast
Connect with us

Ted Cruz defends Trump by comparing him to Twitter trolls who tell him to go back to Canada

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday issued an unusual defense of President Donald Trump’s racist remarks against four Democratic congresswomen by comparing the president to an internet troll.

According to Politico reporter Burgess Everett, Cruz deflected criticism of Trump’s racist tweets against Reps. Rashiba Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by arguing that “lefties on Twitter every day” tell him to “go back” to Canada, where he was born in 1970.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York Magazine columnist Jonathan Chait responded to this defense by pointing out that we normally hold the president of the United States to higher standards than Twitter trolls.

“Okay, agreed — neither Trump nor the lefties on Twitter who tell Cruz to go back where he come from are fit to be president,” he wrote. “See, both sides have good ideas.”


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ted Cruz defends Trump by comparing him to Twitter trolls who tell him to go back to Canada

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday issued an unusual defense of President Donald Trump's racist remarks against four Democratic congresswomen by comparing the president to an internet troll.

According to Politico reporter Burgess Everett, Cruz deflected criticism of Trump's racist tweets against Reps. Rashiba Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by arguing that "lefties on Twitter every day" tell him to "go back" to Canada, where he was born in 1970.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Trump communications aide admits to hiring prostitutes

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former communications aide Jason Miller admitted to hiring prostitutes in 2015 and 2017, an exclusive report revealed Tuesday.

Mediaite broke the news that Miller had hired "multiple" prostitutes for sexual acts at massage parlors. The comments were part of a videotaped deposition, and Miller confessed that he was using the sexual services as recently as "a few months ago" from the deposition he gave on May 30.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump believes white nationalism is a winning strategy — because Fox News tells him so

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Donald Trump thinks white nationalism is going to win him the 2020 election. This much is clear. Trump's racist Twitter rant on Sunday — in which he suggested that four nonwhite congresswomen, three of whom were born in the United States, are "originally" from somewhere else and should therefore "go back" — might have seemed at first like a spontaneous eruption of racist rage from the simmering bigot in the White House.

Soon, however, it became clear that this was strategic. Trump thinks it's a winning move to echo the claims of David Duke and other white nationalists who believe the United States is for white people. He justified his racism by saying that "many people agree with me," and by continuing to rave on Twitter about how the real purveyors of "racist hatred" are those who look askance at his embracing the rhetoric of Stormfront and the KKK.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image