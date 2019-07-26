There are now 100 House Democrats now backing impeachment proceedings: CNN

The number of Democrats seeking to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump continues to grow.

On Thursday, the House Democratic Caucus vice-chair, Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) became the first member of leadership to back opening an impeachment inquiry.

As the numbers continue to grow, CNN’s official count now puts the number in the triple digits.

“Of the 235 Democrats in the House, there are at least 100 — according to a CNN count — who’ve made public comments advocating at least for starting the impeachment inquiry process, while some have gone further,” the network reported.

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) was the only Republican backing impeachment before the left the GOP.