‘There’s no racial tension’: Trump claims ‘fantastic relationships’ with black people after ‘go back’ tweet

Published

49 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that he has “fantastic relationships” with the black community after he told four congresswomen to “go back” to where they came from.

At a White House meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump was asked if he was experiencing any blowback from the African-American community.

“There’s no racial tension,” the president said, according to a pool report. “We have fantastic relationships with the African American community and I think you’ll see that in 2020.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Man who believed ‘the Bible is for white people’ gets life in prison after setting black man on fire in gruesome murder

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

A white man from Tennessee has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering a black man by setting him on fire while he slept.

The Daily News Journal reports that 53-year-old John Carothers has pleaded guilty to murdering Robert Miller, a housemate who lived with him at the Frazier Young Supportive Living, which is a home for people with intellectual disabilities.

According to prosecutors, Carothers in March 2018 doused Miller in lighter fluid while he was asleep in his bed and then lit him on fire. Miller would subsquently die from burn-related injuries at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Yale psychiatrist explains the root of Trump’s ‘pathological racism’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump once again escalated his conflict with "the Squad," the group of freshman Congresswomen of color he told to go back to their own countries. Although moderate Republicans had hoped last week that the President would tone down his remarks, on Monday he once again doubled down on Twitter.

"The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border...And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!" he tweeted.

