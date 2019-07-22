‘There’s no racial tension’: Trump claims ‘fantastic relationships’ with black people after ‘go back’ tweet
President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that he has “fantastic relationships” with the black community after he told four congresswomen to “go back” to where they came from.
At a White House meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump was asked if he was experiencing any blowback from the African-American community.
“There’s no racial tension,” the president said, according to a pool report. “We have fantastic relationships with the African American community and I think you’ll see that in 2020.”
Via pooler @DavidNakamura: T"rump says: 'There’s no racial tension.' Trump notes low unemployment for black Americans. 'We have fantastic relationships with the African American community and I think you’ll see that in 2020.' "
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 22, 2019
Trump “insists there’s no racial tension” as he, again, attacks four Democratic congresswomen as “very bad for our country and the Democrat Party” pic.twitter.com/qo7TAodidq
— Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) July 22, 2019