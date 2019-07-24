This Republican raged at Mueller today — and he’s in the running to be Trump’s next intel chief

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) on Wednesday delivered an intense line of questioning to former special counsel Robert Mueller — and it may have been an “audition” for a job in Donald Trump’s administration.

Ratcliffe, Donald Trump Jr. claimed, “[brought] the heat” during his questioning of Mueller, asking what policy the special counsel operated under when deciding to say the president is “not exonerated” by the investigation.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, a former George W. Bush-era federal prosecutor from Texas, accused Mueller of offering his own prosecutorial analysis about crimes that weren't charged. “They're trying to rattle him,” says editor @blakehounshell. More live analysis: https://t.co/A3Lgdm6poP pic.twitter.com/T2JiVECHg5 — POLITICO (@politico) July 24, 2019

But according to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, Trump met with Ratcliffe last week amid a search for someone to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, indicating the representative’s uncharacteristically charged line of questioning was about more than just his prosecutorial ideology. Trump also met with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to discuss a replacement for Coats.

Ratcliffe met with POTUS last week https://t.co/HbAw73GNQ4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 24, 2019

Bunch of names have been floated to replace Coats, who, as these guys report, is expected to depart in coming weeks. No clear replacement in sight but a few names floated, including Rep. Ratcliffe. https://t.co/9wG8S7spqd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 23, 2019