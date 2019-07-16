Thousands call for Puerto Rico governor to resign after chat leak
Thousands of people demonstrated Monday demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello following the leak of a group text chat in which he and other officials made obscene, sexist and homophobic remarks about political opponents and others including pop star Ricky Martin, local media reports said.
At nightfall police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the capital San Juan who shouted: “Ricky corrupto!” in a third day of protests which also questioned Rossello’s handling of the Hurricane Maria emergency and the island’s financial crisis.
“We want him arrested, him and his wife jailed for stealing money from the people of Puerto Rico,” protestor Tatiana Gomez told the local newspaper Primera Hora.
“It’s time this town stood up to put a stop to this corrupt government,” Lillianet Maldonado added.
Late Monday Rossello released a statement saying he respected the demonstrators but did not address the calls for his resignation.
The protests erupted after the Center for Investigative Journalism on Saturday released 889 pages of text chats on the encrypted messaging app Telegram in which Rossello and 12 other male members of his administration slander officials, politicians and journalists.
They shared memes, jokes and sexual insults, according to the Center and an exert published by local daily El Nuevo Dia.
In one exchange, chief financial officer Christian Sobrino makes expletive homophobic references to Latin superstar Martin.
“It is completely reprehensible and shows the intolerant, arrogant, high-handed, homophobic, sexist and violent character and personality of each one,” Martin tweeted.
“We cannot allow our Puerto Rico to be in the hands of such ‘leaders’,” said Martin, of “Livin’ la Vida Loca” and “She Bangs” fame.
Since the “Chatgate” leak, more than 20 other Puerto Rican artists have intensified their criticism of Rossello, including Bad Bunny, Rene Perez and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.
UK prime minister hopefuls slam Trump tweets — but refuse to call them racist
The two candidates vying to become Britain's next prime minister both condemned on Monday US President Donald Trump's xenophobic tweets about progressive Democrat congresswomen as "totally offensive" and "totally unacceptable".
But front-runner Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt refused to call the tweets racist when pressed to do so during their last debate before next week's announcement of who will succeed Prime Minister Theresa May.
May's spokesman had earlier said that the outgoing leader's view was that Trump's comments were "completely unacceptable".
On Monday Trump doubled down on a series of his tweets from the day before urging the four congresswomen of colour to "go back" to the countries they came from.
New Zealand prime minister condemns Trump’s racist tweets
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday joined international condemnation of US President Donald Trump's xenophobic tweets about progressive Democrat congresswomen.
Ardern, the charismatic young leader who has been hailed as "the anti-Trump" by US media, said she proudly celebrated her country's diversity.
"Usually I don't get into other people's politics, but it will be clear to most people that I completely and utterly disagree with him," Ardern told Radio New Zealand.
Trump on Sunday urged a group of four Democratic congresswomen of colour -- three of them US-born -- to "go back" to the countries they came from, then renewed his attack on them a day later.
US judge slashes jury award in Roundup cancer case
A US judge on Monday slashed punitive damages a jury ordered Monsanto to pay in a Roundup cancer trial, saying the sum was too high despite the company's "reprehensible" conduct.
US District Court Judge Vince Chhabria denied a request by Monsanto for a new trial, but ruled that the $75 million in punitive damages was "constitutionally impermissible."
Chhabria reduced to $20 million the amount Monsanto is to pay as punishment in the case which is one of more than 13,000 lawsuits related to the weedkiller launched in the US.
The judge endorsed the approximately $5 million in compensatory damages that Monsanto was ordered to pay the plaintiff, Edwin Hardeman.