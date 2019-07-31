Troubled Woodstock 50 celebration officially canceled
A festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a star-studded blow-out has officially been canceled, organizers said Wednesday, nailing shut the coffin on an event long plagued by permit and financial woes.
After it could not secure a site in upstate New York, where the original Woodstock took place, organizers had vowed the show would go on at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland northeast of the US capitol.
But that move saw artists including Jay-Z and Miley Cyrus, along with veterans of the 1969 festival like Santana, begin backing out of the August 16-18 weekend.
“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating,” said Michael Lang, a promoter and co-founder of the first Woodstock.
“We released all the talent so any involvement on their part would be voluntary. Due to conflicting radius issues in the DC area many acts were unable to participate and others passed for their own reasons,” he said, encouraging artists and agents “who have been fully paid” to donate 10 percent of their fees to causes “in the spirit of peace.”
Much of the music world had already given up on the prospect of the anniversary blast, as the festival’s producers ran into a number of financial battles and rejection by multiple venues in upstate New York.
A separate celebration not connected to Woodstock 50 is planned for the same weekend at the original site, now operated by the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.
There performances by Ringo Starr, Santana and Fogerty will commemorate the weekend of peace, love and music that saw hundreds of thousands descend on a dairy farm to see Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and others play in the pouring rain.
“My thoughts turn to Bethel and its celebration of our 50th Anniversary to reinforce the values of compassion, human dignity, and the beauty of our differences embraced by Woodstock,” Lang said.
Feds grant company $4 million to house 72 migrants kids despite revoked license and ‘imminent danger’ finding
The federal government has awarded nearly $4 million to house migrant children in a facility that had its license revoked by the state of North Carolina.
A report published by WRAL on Wednesday found that 72 migrant children are expected to be held in a Robeson County facility operated by New Horizon Group Home LLC.
The facility previously was shut down by the state 45 days after opening for posing “an imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare” of the boys who were housed there.
Stunning report exposes Jeffrey Epstein’s twisted fantasies about seeding humanity with his DNA and freezing his penis
The New York Times on Wednesday published an article detailing Jeffrey Epstein's desire to "seed the human race with his DNA."
Epstein, a wealthy financier and alleged child molester, had discussed his plan with scientists and people associated with the transhumanism movement.
"On multiple occasions starting in the early 2000s, Mr. Epstein told scientists and businessmen about his ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies," sources told The New York Times. His dream "was to have 20 women at a time impregnated."
Broadway icon Harold Prince dead at 91
Broadway director and producer Harold Prince -- who brought some of the most successful musicals ever to the stage including "The Phantom of the Opera" and won a record 21 Tony awards -- died Wednesday after a short illness. He was 91.
Tributes poured in for Prince, whose glittering career lasted more than 60 years and featured several hit collaborations with fellow musical theater royalty Stephen Sondheim ("Company" and "Sweeney Todd") and Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Phantom" and "Evita").
Lloyd Webber described him as "the prince of musicals."
"This wonderful man taught me so much and his mastery of musical theater was without equal," the British composer wrote on Twitter.