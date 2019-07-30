Trump accidentally admits he chose his new national intel chief pick to end investigations he doesn’t like

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accidentally admitted his reason for choosing his new pick to become Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is to end investigations he doesn’t favor.

For years President Trump has complained about the investigations into his actions, those of his campaign, his transition team, his administration, his businesses, and even his charity. And for years he has attacked the Intelligence Community, the 17 intelligence agencies headed by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

Trump on Sunday announced his DNI, Dan Coats, was resigning, although some believe Coats was forced out.

Trump’s replacement has been highly criticized for having almost no relevant experience – a specific requirement in federal law – and for being a highly-partisan defender of the president.

Clearly that’s part of the reason Trump says he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to lead the U.S. Intel Community.

Trump told reporters Tuesday Congressman Ratcliffe is “a very talented guy,” and “a strong man,” which he says is “what we need in that position.”

Many would argue that what is needed in that position is someone who will stand up to a President who refuses to accept the intelligence the 17 intel agencies provide him.

“I think that John Ratcliffe is going to do an incredible job, if he gets approved,” Trump added. “I think we need somebody like that that’s strong and can really rein it in. As you’ve all learned, the intelligence agencies have run amok. They’ve run amok.”

The intelligence agencies have not “run amok,” they have been working to uncover the truth behind Russia’s assault on the United States, despite repeated attacks against them from the Commander-in-Chief.

Talking Points Editor and Publisher Josh Marshall summed up Trump’s remarks.

“So the president is explicitly saying that the Ratcliffe nomination is about enforcing loyalty to Trump.”

Watch:

So the president is explicitly saying that the Ratcliffe nomination is about enforcing loyalty to Trump. https://t.co/k8bt0kGbxv — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 30, 2019