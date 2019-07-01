Trump buried in ridicule for basking in coverage of his ‘photo op’ with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump was roundly mocked for bragging about news coverage of his hastily convened meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump and Kim met at the demilitarized zone Sunday for a handshake before holding a private meeting, and the U.S. president basked in the international coverage of the event.

“Thank you to President Moon of South Korea for hosting the American Delegation and me immediately following the very successful G-20 in Japan,” Trump tweeted. “While there, it was great to call on Chairman Kim of North Korea to have our very well covered meeting. Good things can happen for all!”

Trump then thanked Japan’s prime minister Shinzō Abe for his hospitality during this weekend’s G-20 summit, where his daughter Ivanka Trump took a prominent role.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan for hosting such a fantastic and well run G-20. There wasn't a thing that was missing or a mistake that was made. PERFECT! The people of Japan must be very proud of their Prime Minister.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

Other social media users objected to Trump’s meeting with Kim and asked why his daughter was serving as a U.S. representative.

You further legitimized a mass-murdering dictator who has done nothing but lie to you and make you look stupid again and again. And you got absolutely nothing in return. You were played, Donald. Made to look the fool. Again.

— MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) July 1, 2019

Nice photo op

— B Fox (@bfoxthinks) July 1, 2019

And what, precisely, did that publicly stunt accomplish? NOTHING! #AnybodyButTrump2020

— Trisha Cleary (@FishaAnn) July 1, 2019

Donald Trump – biggest sucker or biggest sucker of all time?

— Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) July 1, 2019

You pretty much pledged allegiance to Kim Jong Un while out there.

— Kristina Womp-Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) July 1, 2019

congratulations to everyone who had to keep a straight face and pretend to care with Ivanka had to say

— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 1, 2019

There WAS a thing that was out of place, though … @IvankaTrump

— Bernie is the ONLY real deal. (@DydiFor) July 1, 2019

And there it is. You just care about ratings. You don't care that Kim has signed no agreements, is still producing nukes, and you are giving him a place on the world stage. You gave him so much, and got nothing in return. The great negotiator. — Jules (@Jules_In_Love) July 1, 2019

Kim Jung Un thanks you for legitimizing his murderous regime. #IdiotPresident — Deeps Tate (@nocalray) July 1, 2019

Nothing will happen. Same as last time and the time before that. It was nothing more than a publicity stunt. — WackadooGOP (@WackadooGOP) July 1, 2019

Well covered? It was just a fancy photo op with a dictator. — J.J. (@JJ_J0NE5) July 1, 2019

That’s all that matters to you: the press coverage. You give away huge diplomatic concessions just to get what you think is positive press. Sad. — 💎🌟Ruby Hessonite🧙🏼‍♀️👩🏼‍🏫 (@RHBrotchner) July 1, 2019

It was supposed to be a meeting of world leaders, but some idiot brought his kids, and they kept trying to interrupt the adults discussing important matters. And, yes, Japan is proud of their PM, the world wishes US citizens could bew proud of their leaders… — Jeff Bomber Fan (@aardvarkpets) July 1, 2019

I saw the image of the world leaders, all with puzzled faces, as one particular bellend thought it was "bring your kids to work" day. I'm sure all your Red Hatters are happy to see their taxes repeatedly spent on you taking your family all over the world at every opportunity. — Steve Pritchard (@SionelTweet) July 1, 2019

Could you imagine what Republicans, Fox News and Donald Trump would be saying if it was President Obama that crossed the DMZ and then invited North Korea to the White House. They would be calling for impeachment. Total hypocrites. We must vote out this draconian made for TV party — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 1, 2019