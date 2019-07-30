Quantcast
Trump calls MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski a ‘psycho’

President Donald Trump claims he has “very little time for watching TV,” much less cable news, yet daily he tweets quotes from Fox News and “Fox & Friends.” He says he never watches MSNBC, much less “Morning Joe,” yet he tweets attacks on the network, and especially his former friends at the AM show.

Tuesday morning the President got an early start, posting his first “Executive Time” tweet at 6:38 AM. Several tweets followed and then, he struck out at the “Morning Joe” crew.

The President called “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski “psycho” as he falsely claimed the show’s ratings “have really crashed.”

Trump, who rarely gives anyone else credit for him winning the White House, also admitted “they helped get me elected.”

Wow! Morning Joe & Psycho ratings have really crashed. Very small audience. People are tired of hearing Fake News delivered with an anger that is not to be believed. Sad, when the show was sane, they helped get me elected. Thanks! Was on all the time. Lost all of its juice!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Trump’s wrong about the ratings, too.

Back in March, when Trump also attacked “Morning Joe,” claiming they had poor ratings, The Wrap reported “MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ is posting its best-ever quarterly viewership numbers, just as President Donald Trump tweeted unsubstantiated claims about the show’s ‘really bad’ ratings.”

In the past Trump has also called “Morning Joe” Scarborough “psycho,” President Barack Obama, and Bette Middler “psycho.”


