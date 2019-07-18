Trump campaign refuses to disavow crowd’s racist ‘send her back’ chants

NPR reporter Tamara Keith on Thursday asked the Trump campaign if it wanted to disavow the racist “send her back” chant directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during a Wednesday night Trump campaign rally.

In response to Keith’s question, Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh not only refused to disavow the chants, but then took the opportunity to attack the entire Democratic Party for being aligned with “socialism.”

“The Squad, as they call themselves, are now the leaders of the Democrat Party,” he replied. “Americans don’t like it when elected officials consistently disparage this country. All the Democrats are pushing socialist ideas that are terrible for America. They are all the same.”

Americans don’t like it when elected officials consistently disparage this country. All the Democrats are pushing socialist ideas that are terrible for America. They are all the same.” 2/2 — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) July 18, 2019

Even though some Republicans have said that they are “struggling” morally with the racist chants at Trump rallies, other GOP lawmakers such as Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have given them their approval, as McConnell said on Thursday that Trump was “onto something” when he told four Democratic women of color to “go back” to the countries they came from.