Trump claims Baltimore residents called him to thank him for trashing their city: CNN

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tripled down on his attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore — and he’s even claiming that many residents of Baltimore secretly agree with him.

According to CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond, Trump said he had no regrets for attacking Cummings and Baltimore, and then once again blamed the Maryland congressman for conditions in the city’s poorer neighborhoods.

Trump then said, without offering any evidence, that Baltimore residents have called to thank him for his comments in which he called their city “dangerous” and “filthy.”

Trump in the past has been caught blatantly lying about phone calls he’s had with people. For example, in 2017 the president claimed that the leaders of the Boy Scouts of America called him to tell him that his speech before the Scouts’ Jamboree was the “greatest” they’d ever seen.

However, the Scouts denied ever telling Trump this and chief Scouts executive Michael Surbaugh actually went so far as to issue an apology to parents who were offended by the president’s rhetoric at the Jamboree.

Woman goes into racist meltdown when she’s busted for leaving baby in running car to drink shots in bar

41 mins ago

July 30, 2019

A Texas woman this week was arrested after she left her infant daughter in a running car and then went into a nearby bar to drink.

Local news station KBTX reports that 26-year-old Samantha Grace Vaughan abandoned her infant daughter in the backseat of her car and then went into a local nightclub to down shots.

After police officers discovered the baby in the car, they soon discovered Vaughan inside the Trackside Night Club, where she told police that she only had two shots. However, a breath test revealed that her blood alcohol level at the time was 0.148, which is nearly twice the legal limit for driving in Texas.

CNN fact-checks the hell out of Trump after he spouts off a torrent of ‘wildly inaccurate’ South Lawn smears and accusations

1 hour ago

July 30, 2019

Following President Donald Trump's rambling and accusatory South Lawn question and answer session on Tuesday morning, a panel on CNN was quick to blow up many of the president's claims with one contributor summing up some of the Trump's claims as "wildly inaccurate."

Cutting back to the studio after the president attacked the Washington Post and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) among other topics, host Jim Sciutto called out Trump immediately.

"The president there just a few moments ago on his way from the White House to Williamsburg, Virginia," the CNN host began. "Let's do some quick fact checks, because oftentimes in the president's interactions with reporters there are false things that he says."

Continue Reading
 

Here’s what ‘Moscow Mitch’ really wants: An election overrun by trolls and plunged into chaos

1 hour ago

July 30, 2019

In the interest of big-picturing the past week or so, we learned from the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee that Russian hackers successfully infiltrated election systems in all 50 states during the 2016 election cycle. We also learned that the accused felon who was installed as commander in chief as a likely consequence of that cyber-attack spent all weekend blurting racist gibberish on Twitter while cable-news talking heads wonder how it will play among the Midwestern diner crowd. Meanwhile, the Republican Senate majority leader refuses to pass any legislation safeguarding future elections.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

