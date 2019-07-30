Trump claims Baltimore residents called him to thank him for trashing their city: CNN

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tripled down on his attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore — and he’s even claiming that many residents of Baltimore secretly agree with him.

According to CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond, Trump said he had no regrets for attacking Cummings and Baltimore, and then once again blamed the Maryland congressman for conditions in the city’s poorer neighborhoods.

Trump then said, without offering any evidence, that Baltimore residents have called to thank him for his comments in which he called their city “dangerous” and “filthy.”

Trump in the past has been caught blatantly lying about phone calls he’s had with people. For example, in 2017 the president claimed that the leaders of the Boy Scouts of America called him to tell him that his speech before the Scouts’ Jamboree was the “greatest” they’d ever seen.

However, the Scouts denied ever telling Trump this and chief Scouts executive Michael Surbaugh actually went so far as to issue an apology to parents who were offended by the president’s rhetoric at the Jamboree.