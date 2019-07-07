Trump claims he’s opening detention centers to the press to dispel ‘fake news’
President Donald Trump believes that Democrats and the New York Times are in cahoots to create fake stories about the children on the U.S. border that are being held in cages and with horrific conditions.
Trump believes the stories are fake news and he wants the press to go in and see all of the facilities to show the truth.
Last week Democratic members snuck a cell phone into a facility to show what people were dealing with.
“What we’re going to do is I’m going to start showing some of these detention centers because — to the press — I want the press to go in and see them,” Trump announced. “And I just spoke to Mark Morgan, and I just spoke with, as you know, Kevin, so we’re going to send people in. We’re going to have some of the press go in because they are crowded, and we’re the ones complaining about they’re crowded.”
Trump said they were crowded because people keep coming into the United States.
“But it is crowded. But we want to have the press go in and see because The New York Times, it really is fake news. Thank you, everybody. Thank you very much,” Trump said.
More than one-dozen reporters worked on the recent Times coverage that Trump didn’t like.
Watch in the video below:
CNN
