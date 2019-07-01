Trump demanding tanks on the National Mall for his out-of-control partisan Fourth of July ‘Salute to America’

President Donald Trump has stolen the decades-old traditionally non-partisan Washington, D.C. Fourth of July celebration, attended by hundreds of thousands each year, and is turning it into a celebration of himself and his MAGA supporters.

For years the president has wanted a military parade in his honor, ultimately acquiescing when his generals told him the costs would be prohibitive – $92 million – and the hardware would destroy D.C.’s streets.

But now that the Commander-in-Chief is producing his own July 4th event, including a speech he will deliver to the nation, he’s demanding the tanks once again.

National Park Service acting director P. Daniel Smith is trying to figure out “how to satisfy President Trump’s request to station tanks or other armored military vehicles on the Mall for his planned July Fourth address to the nation,” as The Washington Post has just reported.

“The ongoing negotiations over whether to use massive military hardware, such as Abrams tanks or Bradley fighting vehicles, as a prop for Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ is just one of many unfinished details when it comes to the celebration planned for Thursday.”

The tanks weigh 60 tons – or more.

There will also be a military flyover by the Navy’s Blue Angels, and one of the jets used as Air Force One.

Trump’s “Salute to America” will now feature not one but two fireworks displays, which reportedly are being donated by the fireworks companies, but taxpayers will pick up the tab for the rest of his massive “salute.”

The Trump administration is handing out tickets for front row VIP seating. Tickets are free but are reserved for Trump’s friends, family, supporters, and “special guests.”