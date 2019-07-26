Trump demands rapper’s freedom, ‘disappointed’ by Swedish PM
President Donald Trump lashed out at Sweden’s prime minister and demanded freedom for US rapper A$AP Rocky on Thursday after a Swedish court said the star will be tried on assault charges.
“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States,” Trump tweeted, adding: “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM.”
The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 along with three other people, following a brawl in Stockholm on June 30. Mayers said he was acting in self-defense.
The case has seen repeated attempts at intervention by Trump, whose narrow path to reelection in 2020 is in part being made all the harder due to deep unpopularity among black voters.
Trump has already suggested paying bail for Mayers, despite Sweden not having bail in its justice system.
He has also repeatedly tried to persuade Lofven to intervene, despite the premier’s reminder that the courts are independent from political leaders in Sweden — as they are in the United States.
Trump’s latest tweets used language echoing complaints made against other traditional US allies that Trump has pulled into tense disputes over trade and military cooperation.
“Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!” Trump said.
According to Trump, footage of the violent incident involving Mayers supports his claim to have been responding to attack.
“I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!” Trump said.
However, Swedish prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement Thursday that there was enough evidence to send Mayers to trial.
“I have had more material to consider than what has been available on the internet,” he said.
Hong Kong protesters rally at airport to ‘educate’ visitors
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters, including flight attendants, held a rally in the airport's arrival hall on Friday in a bid to "educate" visitors about the unprecedented demonstrations currently roiling the international finance hub.
The cavernous hall is usually filled with excited friends and relatives waiting to greet loved ones as they make their way out of one of the world's busiest airports.
But on Friday visitors were greeted with protesters chanting anti-government slogans, holding banners and handing out flyers.
The rally is the latest bid to keep pressure on Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leaders after seven weeks of largely peaceful mass demonstrations followed by violent clashes, an unprecedented challenge to Beijing's authority since the city's 1997 handover.
HRW says Trump emboldened Israel to target country chief
The head of Human Rights Watch has said Israel would be not be seeking to expel the organisation's country director without US President Donald Trump in power.
Israel has been trying to expel HRW's American director for Israel and Palestine, Omar Shakir, after accusing him of advocating a boycott of the Jewish state, a claim he denies.
HRW's executive director Ken Roth told AFP late Thursday Trump had provided Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the protection he needed to crack down on criticism of the state's human rights record.
"Would the Netanyahu government have tried to expel Omar without Trump in the White House? I doubt it. I think Trump has given a green light to whatever Netanyahu wants to do," Roth said.