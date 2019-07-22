Trump demands rate cut, seizing on Fed official’s own words
US President Donald Trump on Monday used a Federal Reserve official’s own words to amplify his continual demands for lower interest rates.
The latest in Trump’s daily attacks on the Fed, turns up the temperature for the central bank a week before its latest policy meeting, when it expected to cut rates for the first time in a decade.
“It is far more costly for the Federal Reserve to cut deeper if the economy actually does, in the future, turn down!” Trump said on Twitter.
“Very inexpensive, in fact productive, to move now.”
Without naming him, Trump’s tweet repeated a central claim made last week by New York Federal Reserve President John Williams made last week.
In a speech to economic researchers on Thursday, Williams said decades of research suggested that when interest rates are already low, policymakers should cut them at the first signs of “economic distress” rather than waiting for more input.
Markets welcomed the news, which some investors took to mean the Fed could cut benchmark lending rates by as much as 50 basis points, something it has not done since the worst moments of the 2008 global financial crisis.
A large move would be unusual for the central bank which prefers to move in 25 bps increments, since a bigger rate cut would signal real concern about the economy, which policymakers continue to expect to grow.
A New York Fed spokesperson last week told reporters that Williams’ remarks were a comment on years of research, not a forecast of what the Fed will do later this month.
As president of the New York Fed’s branch, Williams’ serves as the influential vice chair of the Fed’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has steadfastly insisted policymakers discount political pressure, but has also said in recent weeks the Fed will do whatever it can to keep the economic expansion going, amid a slowing world economy and Trump’s trade wars enter their second year.
Commentary
The media got it wrong: There’s no evidence GOP support for Trump improved after his racist outburst
One of the most popular articles last week involved claims that polls showed Republicans had increased their support of President Trump. But a closer analysis of the data reveals that any increase in support was within the margin of error. So the polls couldn’t conclude that GOP support for President Trump had gone up or down.
Polls are tricky creatures. We either give them near god-like status, or discount them entirely, often depending on whether they show us what we want.
I remember the movie “Machete,” where an opportunistic Texas politician fakes his own shooting. Within five minutes of that story breaking, the news anchor reported that the politician had drastically improved his standing in the polls. Surveys don’t work that way.
Activism
Rep. Rashida Tlaib defies Trump in NAACP speech: ‘I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president’
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defiantly insisted on Monday that she would be in Congress until President Donald Trump is impeached.
At the 2019 annual NAACP convention, the announcer noted that Tlaib is a member of the four congresswomen known as The Squad who have recently been told by Trump to "go back" home.
Tlaib began her remarks by alluding to the president's attack.
"I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president," she shouted.
Watch the video below from the NAACP.
Why this 2017 German magazine’s cover painting of Trump as a Nazi is getting so much attention now
Just months after Donald Trump was sworn in as President, a drawing of the nascent American president was featured on the cover of a top German magazine. Trump was painted as draped in the American flag, and giving a Nazi salute. That chilling August 2017 edition of the German weekly magazine, Stern, received tremendous international attention.
"His fight! Neo-Nazis, KU-Klux Klan, racism: How Donald Trump is protecting hate in America," is a Facebook-generated translation of the cover story's title.