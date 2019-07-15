Trump doubles down on racist attacks on Dem lawmakers: ‘When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country?’

Quantcast
President Donald Trump demanded apologies Monday morning from the Democratic congresswomen he smeared the day before with racist insults.

The president demanded that four freshman lawmakers — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib — return to their home countries to fix the problems there, but three of the women are U.S.-born and Omar emigrated to the U.S. from Somalia at 10 and is an American citizen.

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said,” Trump tweeted. “So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!”


