Trump either forgot what he tweeted or tried to change what he said about Rep. Elijah Cummings

Published

2 hours ago

on

In his latest round of tweets, President Donald Trump either forgot what his attacks were or tried to change the story about his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

“….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump tweeted this past weekend.

Trump changed the topic, saying that he brought up Baltimore being “drug-infested,” which is inaccurate. He then posted a video of Cummings talking about drug problems.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
