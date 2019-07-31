Trump either forgot what he tweeted or tried to change what he said about Rep. Elijah Cummings

In his latest round of tweets, President Donald Trump either forgot what his attacks were or tried to change the story about his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

“….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump tweeted this past weekend.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump changed the topic, saying that he brought up Baltimore being “drug-infested,” which is inaccurate. He then posted a video of Cummings talking about drug problems.

The Radical Left Dems went after me for using the words “drug-infested” concerning Baltimore. Take a look at Elijah C. pic.twitter.com/E08ngbcw3d — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019