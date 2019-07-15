Trump expands executive overreach – ends asylum protections for migrants in Central America coming to US
In a new and expansive executive action President Donald Trump has created a new rule that ends asylum protections for migrants traveling from Central America to the United States.
Those seeking asylum who pass through another country before applying for U.S. asylum will be deemed automatically ineligible for asylum protections.
The Associated Press reports the new rule is “expected to go into effect on Tuesday, also applies to children who have crossed the border alone.”
There are a few exceptions, including for those who have been victims of trafficking.
The problem is that U.S. law states that those seeking asylum must be on U.S soil in order to do so. U.S. law also states it is not illegal to enter the U.S. to apply for asylum.
“To obtain asylum through the affirmative asylum process you must be physically present in the United States,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s own website states. “You may apply for asylum status regardless of how you arrived in the United States or your current immigration status.”
Affirmative asylum simply means requesting asylum before a deportation order.
Epstein mansion raid uncovers a mysterious foreign passport that lists his residence as Saudi Arabia
Jeffrey Epstein had a phony passport locked in a safe that was found during a raid on his Manhattan home, according to prosecutors.
The 66-year-old financier appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing, where prosecutors told the judge about an expired passport issued by a foreign government in the 1980s with a photo that appeared to be Epstein but under another name.
SDNY says they learned today that Epstein had in a locked safe a foreign passport issued in the 1980s, expired, with a photo that appears to be Epstein and a name that is not his. It also gives his place of residence as Saudi Arabia.
‘It’s disgusting’: Fox pundit steamrolls Trump apologist for defending president’s racist attacks
Panelists on Fox News clashed Monday over whether President Donald Trump's racist attack against progressive congresswomen would help or hurt him politically.
"You know, look, I think he threw Nancy Pelosi a lifeline. There was a battle within the party itself and now it's been overshadowed by this," remarked Fox News host Bill Hemmer.
But David Avella, the chairman of the political group GOPAC, suggest that Trump had made a good political move. He insisted that Trump had made things harder for the Democratic House speaker.
"Because now you have four more members of Congress that want impeachment of the president even more. And they have all been for impeachment. Now they are all the more fired up to want impeachment," Avella said.
White security guard pulls gun on black on-duty sheriff’s deputy because he was armed
WTVG reported that a white security officer at the IRS building in Toledo, Ohio, is facing a charge for aggravated menacing after he pulled his gun on Alan Gaston, a black San Lucas County sheriff's deputy.
The reason? Gaston was armed.
He was also, however, clearly in uniform with his badge visible, indicating him as an on-duty law enforcement officer. The guard drew his weapon after Gaston told him he couldn't leave his sidearm outside the premises.
"Basically preparing myself to be shot at that moment. Bracing for a shot in my back," said Gaston, who works as a defense instructor and who says he only came to the building to ask about a letter he received from the IRS.