Trump freaks out ahead of Mueller testimony — and Democrats ready new subpoenas
President Donald Trump is freaking out about the continuing investigations into his 2016 campaign and family business.
Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify July 17 before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, and Democrats will vote Thursday to subpoena 12 of the former special counsel’s witnesses — including Jared Kushner, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his former deputy Rod Rosenstein, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former chief of staff John Kelly and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
“Now the Democrats have asked to see 12 more people who have already spent hours with Robert Mueller, and spent a fortune on lawyers in so doing,” Trump tweeted. “How many bites at the apple do they get before working on Border Loopholes and Asylum.”
“They also want to interview the highly conflicted and compromised Mueller again,” the president added. “He said he was ‘done’ after his last 9 minute speech, and that he had nothing more to say outside of the No Collusion, No Obstruction, Report. Enough already, go back to work! I won, unanimously, the big Emoluments case yesterday!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019
CNN
Journalist confronts GOP candidate live on CNN for refusing to let her shadow him without a male chaperone
Mississippi state Rep. Robert Foster, who is running for the GOP nomination for governor, caused controversy this week by refusing to allow a female reporter to shadow his campaign without a male colleague present.
On CNN Thursday morning, the reporter, Larrison Campbell, confronted Foster about it.
"I think it’s important for everybody, you know, to understand the dynamics here," said Foster. "I’ve done several interviews over the last four years and I have no problem doing interviews with any reporter but this was a different request. It was to be a ride along as she stated and I have a very small campaign staff at this point in my campaign ... I didn’t want to end up in a situation where we were alone for an extended period of time within that 15 to 16-hour day. So out of precaution I wanted to have her bring someone with her, a male colleague. And the other thing I think is important to point out is this is my truck, and in my truck we go by my rules. And that’s my rule."
Experts: ‘Constitutional Crisis’ if Trump ignores SCOTUS and adds citizenship question to census by executive action
Experts are warning America will face a legitimate constitutional crisis if President Donald Trump defies the U.S. Supreme Court and uses executive power to order his citizenship question added to the 2020 Census.
Multiple news outlets Thursday morning cite several administration sources who say Trump will announce the executive order this afternoon.
Here's what some experts across the political spectrum are saying:
Meghan McCain getting sick of ‘negative attention’ on The View: ‘Every day feels like she’s going to war’
Meghan McCain is getting sick of the negative attention she receives for her behavior on "The View," according to a new report, but she's unlikely to leave the hit TV talk show.
The conservative co-host is reportedly unhappy working on the show, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that she's not ready to give up on all the drama.
"Meghan hates the negative attention the show has brought to her lately and every day feels like she is going to war," the source said. "She certainly is valued for some of her opinions. All the drama keeps the show a ratings hit so, despite her behavior, it won't likely put her job in jeopardy."