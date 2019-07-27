Quantcast
Trump goes off in Twitter rant after Mueller outed his lies: ‘Witch Hunt Hoax!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump went on yet another rant about special counsel Robert Mueller for the “witch hunt hoax” investigation that revealed his 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia and the president obstructed justice.

“The Democrats were trying mightily to revive the badly & irrevocably tarnished Witch Hunt Hoax until Robert Mueller put on the greatest display of ineptitude & incompetence that the Halls of Congress have ever seen. Truth is, he had no facts on his side. Nothing he could do!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

“The Dems are now coming out of shock from the terrible Mueller performance, and are starting to spin impeachment all over again. How sick & disgusting and bad for our Country are they. What they are doing is so wrong, but they do it anyway. Dems have become the do nothing Party!” he went on.

Mueller not only revealed that the claims “no collusion” and “no obstruction” were lies from the president, he also revealed that Trump lied under oath in his take-home questions. To make matters worse, Mueller’s investigation exposed Trump’s extensive corruption.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
