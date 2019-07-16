Trump hit with a brutal and hilarious backlash for hypocritically whining about Dem congresswomen using swear words

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump once again took to Twitter to rant about the “Squad” of Democratic congresswomen of color who he previously suggested should leave the country. This time, he complained, among other things, that they use obscene language:

…..shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019 Raw Story is now on Instagram. Get our latest stories and

exclusive videos. Click to follow!

Trump is probably thinking in particular of freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who drew headlines shortly after being sworn in for telling a crowd of supporters that they were going to “impeach the motherf**ker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, however, Trump was buried in mockery on social media as commenters reminded him of his own foul language — often in much worse contexts than Tlaib’s:

TODAY: Trump decries “public shouting of the F…word” as “terrible.” 2011: Trump says in a speech: “Give me a fucking break.” ADVERTISEMENT 2016: Trump says in a speech, “Listen you motherfuckers, we’re going to tax you 25%.” pic.twitter.com/igCGyIhv1l — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Whoa, did they say the S word like this guy?https://t.co/JWM1rrEq0O — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s anything Trump won’t stand for, it’s profanity. pic.twitter.com/MQASTHDTbE — Edward G Robinson (@Post_Truth_Era) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT