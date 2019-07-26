Trump humiliated his top economic adviser over proposal to lessen fallout from trade war: report

According to a report from Politico, President Donald Trump verbally “slaughtered” one of his top economic advisers moments after he proposed a solution to possibly lessen the damage of the president’s trade war that has impacted farmers and manufacturers alike.

According to sources who were in the Oval Office when top trade adviser Peter Navarro pitched the idea of devaluing the United States dollar to increase exports, the president was not receptive in the least.

Trump, who has previously complained about currency manipulation by other countries, reportedly shut down Navarro the moment his proposal left his lips in what one observer called a “slaughter.”

The report states that a second person attending the meeting confirmed the president shutting Navarro down as debate within the administration continues to rage over a predicted economic downturn.

Politico also reported that inquiries for comment from Navarro about the meeting were not returned.