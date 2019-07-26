Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump humiliated his top economic adviser over proposal to lessen fallout from trade war: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from Politico, President Donald Trump verbally “slaughtered” one of his top economic advisers moments after he proposed a solution to possibly lessen the damage of the president’s trade war that has impacted farmers and manufacturers alike.

According to sources who were in the Oval Office when top trade adviser Peter Navarro pitched the idea of devaluing the United States dollar to increase exports, the president was not receptive in the least.

Trump, who has previously complained about currency manipulation by other countries, reportedly shut down Navarro the moment his proposal left his lips in what one observer called a “slaughter.”

The report states that a second person attending the meeting confirmed the president shutting Navarro down as debate within the administration continues to rage over a predicted economic downturn.

Politico also reported that inquiries for comment from Navarro about the meeting were not returned.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway snarls US media is no different than Russian hackers in ugly exchange with reporters

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

During a brief press availability outside the White House, senior Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway took an ugly shot at the U.S. media, comparing reporters to Russian hackers trying to subvert democracy.

Asked whether the president is taking reports of possible hacking of the 2020 election seriously, the always combative Conway felt the need to attack the assembled reporters.

"Well, we want secure elections," she retorted. "We don't want anyone to interfere with them whether they're foreign governments or the domestic press corp."

When reporters protested  and asked what she meant by "domestic press corp," she snapped back, "You know what it means."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s making a bet that his racist attacks will boost his support with white women

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is losing support among white, working-class women -- but he's making a gamble that his racist attacks on Democratic congresswomen will win them back.

Polling throughout Trump's presidency has shown that women voters are more concerned over his offensive rhetoric than men, and recent surveys show he's not getting much credit from voters who say they're satisfied with the economy, reported The Atlantic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How Marco Rubio’s ‘gotcha’ tweet gave aid and comfort to white nationalists

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

It's a story that flared up the outrage cycle swiftly and will almost certainly die down as swiftly. On Thursday afternoon, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., retweeted a video from the Daily Caller purporting to show Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., calling on Americans to be "more fearful of white men" and advocating "profiling, monitoring and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men."

Rubio was clearly still angry that mainstream journalists correctly called it racist when Donald Trump told four congresswomen of color to "go back" to other countries (when three of the four were born in the United States). So the Florida senator tweeted, "I am sure the media will now hound every Democrat to denounce this statement as racist. Right?"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image