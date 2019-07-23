Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is a ‘chaos agent’ whose luck is due to ‘run out’: political scientist

Published

1 min ago

on

Brian Klaas, an assistant professor of global politics at University College London, thinks that President Donald Trump has been incredibly lucky so far in his presidency — but he warns that luck is due to run out in the near future.

Writing in the Washington Post, Klaas points out that Trump has not experienced anything like the major crises that have plagued other presidents during their tenures in office and has instead only faced crises of his own making.

“No president can be lucky indefinitely,” he writes. “That maxim is particularly true with Trump, who made decisions early in his presidency that are now creating predictable — but potentially catastrophic — consequences. He is a chaos agent, and that chaos is finally catching up to him — and to us.”

Klaas in particular points to Trump’s reckless actions on pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal with absolutely no strategy of how to get Iran back to the negotiating table as a major potential risk to American security.

“When Trump’s luck runs out, as it inevitably will, so too will America’s,” he writes. “Presumably, Trump is banking on the hope that the damage from his diplomatic gambles will be felt only after he either is reelected or leaves office.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Klaas concludes by linking Trump’s approach to governing with the way that he ran multiple failed casinos into the ground.

“If that’s the case, Trump will have taken his business strategy to the White House — gamble, risk it all, and when you lose, walk away or stick someone else with the bill,” he writes. “But this time, it won’t be contractors and construction companies who have to deal with the losses. It’ll be us.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative publication explains how Trump is like ‘political meth’ that sent the GOP spiraling into addiction

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke before Turning Points USA, a right-wing group primarily composed of young people. As expected, Trump went off on another rant about "The Squad" going so far as to falsely suggest that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an anti-Semite.

Even as some members of his party have cautioned Trump about targeting the four lawmakers, he's continued to ramp up his attacks.

Writing in The Bulwark, conservative columnist Jonathan V. Last wonders if Trump is a symptom or an aggravating factor of our rage-filled times. He highlights a reader's letter, who makes the point that Trump is both a symptom of our angry, divisive culture. And that he also makes everything worse. The reader, E.P., observes that Trump's brand of politics can be thought of as akin to meth addiction.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mueller wants his longtime close aide to appear as a witness at congressional hearings: NYT

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Special counsel Robert Mueller has requested to have a longtime aide appear as a witness during congressional hearings.

The New York Times reports that has asked the House Judiciary Committee to swear in aide Aaron Zebley as a witness during Wednesday's highly anticipated hearings on the results of the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The report says that it is not clear yet whether House Democrats have signed off on Zebley to appear, and so far Mueller is the only listed witness scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devastating NYT report shows how Trump has ‘accomplished little’ for blue-collar Americans he claims to represent

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Donald Trump in coal helmet thumbs up

President Donald Trump won the presidency with his appeals to blue-collar white workers in the Midwest with promises that included rebuilding America's manufacturing industry, invest money in the country's crumbling infrastructure, and using Medicare's negotiating power to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

However, a devastating New York Times report shows that the president has "accomplished little" for these Americans and is instead relying on fueling culture wars to win the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image
Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image