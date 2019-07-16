Trump is furious Republicans aren’t doing a better job of defending his racist tweets: report

Donald Trump is angry at Republicans on Capitol Hill for not doing more to defend him during days of criticism about the president’s racism.

“In fact, Trump has already been angered at what he sees as a weak defense by Republican members of Congress and has informed at least two lawmakers of his dissatisfaction, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter,” Politico reported Tuesday. “That reaction explains the ginger response to Trump by Republicans up for reelection in difficult races, who are caught between condemning the president’s words and facing his wrath.”

With Trump’s complaints, 98 percent of House Republicans voted on Tuesday against condemning the president’s racist comments.

The House condemns President Trump’s remarks directed at House Democrats, 240-187. 4 GOP Members Supporting the resolution:

– Susan Brooks (IN)

– Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

– Will Hurd (TX)

– Fred Upton (MI) ADVERTISEMENT Rep. Justin Amash (I) also voted "Yea" pic.twitter.com/0FnQa931QT — CSPAN (@cspan) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“That Trump faced no congressional defections from his 2020 campaign and scattered criticism this week amid his fight with Democrats he says ‘hate our country’ is no surprise. There are plenty of political headstones to remind Republicans just how difficult it can be to survive without Trump’s support,” Politico reported. “Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) lost his primary in 2018 after myriad Trump criticisms, and former Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Bob Corker (R-TN) retired rather than try to juggle their elections with their dislike for the president’s brand of politics.”