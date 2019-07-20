Trump keeps up racist attacks by promoting fan praising him for ‘send her home’ rally chant by his ‘big and patriotic crowd’

In an early morning tweet where it appears Donald Trump is trying to have it both ways, the president writes he was not “particularly happy ” with the racist “send her home” chant at his North Carolina rally, while at the same time retweeting a fan who encouraged him to make the attacks on immigrants his new 2020 campaign slogan.

The president wrote: “As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant. Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA!”

However the clip the president included came with the encouragement: “New Campaign slogan for #2020? ‘Don’t love it? Leave it!’ Send her back is the new lock her up. Well done to #TeamTrump.”

You can see the tweet below:

As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant. Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA! https://t.co/6IVKEffNnq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019