Trump keeps up racist attacks by promoting fan praising him for ‘send her home’ rally chant by his ‘big and patriotic crowd’

Published

1 min ago

on

In an early morning tweet where it appears Donald Trump is trying to have it both ways, the president writes he was not “particularly happy ” with the racist “send her home” chant at his North Carolina rally, while at the same time retweeting a fan who encouraged him to make the attacks on immigrants his new 2020 campaign slogan.

The president wrote: “As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant. Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA!”

However the clip the president included came with the encouragement: “New Campaign slogan for #2020? ‘Don’t love it? Leave it!’ Send her back is the new lock her up. Well done to #TeamTrump.”

You can see the tweet below:

Fox News’ so-called ‘voter fraud’ expert gets smacked down and discredited for his bogus claims

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

During his frequent appearances on Fox News, far-right Republican attorney and activist J. Christian Adams has often been billed as an expert on voter fraud. But many of Adams’ critics would argue that his area of expertise isn’t really voter fraud, but rather, finding ways to promote voter suppression. And Media Matters is reporting that Adams, as part of a federal settlement, will be required to apologize to Virginia citizens who his organization wrongly identified as being illegally registered to vote.

Here’s why Trump’s racist rally sent prominent Republicans into a ‘panic’

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump ramped up his war of words against four Democratic congresswomen of color when, on Wednesday night, he reiterated his disdain for Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota at a campaign rally in North Carolina and a crowd of supporters started chanting, “Send her back, send her back.” Most Republicans haven’t had the courage to publicly call out the president for that chant, but the New York Times has reported that privately, some prominent Republicans — including Vice President Mike Pence and his daughter Ivanka Trump — warned that the chant might damage him politically.

The Robert Mueller standard must be overthrown — for the sake of democracy

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is a meticulous and compelling document recounting President Donald Trump’s actions and the informational warfare carried out during the 2016 election by the Russian government. But it contains a serious flaw — and it sents a terrible precedent for the country.

We’re now confronted with that flaw once again as the Justice Department has revealed that the case of the 2016 criminal hush money payments meant to benefit Trump’s campaign has closed. Michael Cohen has already been imprisoned for his part in the scheme, but his testimony, public evidence, and common sense all indicate that Trump, too, was just as culpable.

