Trump kids hit the campaign trail hoping he’ll notice them: ‘It’s a way of bonding with their dad’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump’s children are hoping their father will notice their efforts to help his re-election campaign.

The 2020 campaign offers Trump’s three eldest children, born to his first wife Ivana Trump, an opportunity to attract their notoriously inattentive father’s approval, reported Politico.

“I view it as the kids staying relevant,” said one Trump adviser. “They are no longer on TV every week with ‘The Apprentice,’ so instead of NBC, they are on Fox News or at campaign events and are way more visible.”

The eldest Trump children are popular with the president’s supporters, and they recently helped their father’s re-election campaign raise a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours.

“The Trump kids are very good surrogates, and they like the role,” said Ed Rollins, a longtime Republican political consultant and chairman of the Great America PAC. “They may not bring any non-Trump supporters across the line, but they certainly have been great for the base over the past two years.”

Donald Trump Jr. loves speaking at public events and doesn’t mind calling donors, but Trump advisers insisted he didn’t have an interest in running for office himself, but one adviser suggested the president may prefer the behind-the-scenes profile son-in-law Jared Kushner had cultivated.

“Jared is the guy who the president sees as a completely honest broker,” said one Trump political adviser. “He doesn’t want to make money off the campaign or take a public-facing role. He just wants his father-in-law re-elected. No one has more at stake at this than Jared.”

Trump trusts his children not to leak major stories, and he likes that they will put pressure on campaign manager Brad Parscale or Republican National Committee officials so he doesn’t have to engage in conflict himself.

But mostly, according to advisers, campaigning for their father offers a chance to gain his attention.

“It’s a way of bonding with their dad, and I think that drives the kids more than building their brands,” said one political adviser. “They want to make sure he understands how important they are to the whole cog of his political machine.”


Michael Flynn turned combative after Mueller report release — and now his plea deal may implode: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has grown increasingly uncooperative and hostile in his dealings with federal investigators and maybe putting a plea deal he agreed to in jeopardy.

The report states that Flynn's truculent attitude toward his prosecution over ramped up right after the Mueller report was released.

"Flynn cut a deal with the special counsel’s office in December 2017 on charges that he lied to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S," the Beast reports. "To date, he remains the most senior member of the Trump orbit to have flipped on his former boss. In a sentencing memo, prosecutors praised Flynn’s cooperation with the government as 'particularly valuable' both because of his seniority in the Trump campaign and because his early decision to cooperate likely influenced other witnesses in the case to do the same."

Epstein mansion raid uncovers a mysterious foreign passport that lists his residence as Saudi Arabia

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

Jeffrey Epstein had a phony passport locked in a safe that was found during a raid on his Manhattan home, according to prosecutors.

The 66-year-old financier appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing, where prosecutors told the judge about an expired passport issued by a foreign government in the 1980s with a photo that appeared to be Epstein but under another name.

SDNY says they learned today that Epstein had in a locked safe a foreign passport issued in the 1980s, expired, with a photo that appears to be Epstein and a name that is not his. It also gives his place of residence as Saudi Arabia.

White security guard pulls gun on black on-duty sheriff’s deputy because he was armed

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 15, 2019

By

WTVG reported that a white security officer at the IRS building in Toledo, Ohio, is facing a charge for aggravated menacing after he pulled his gun on Alan Gaston, a black San Lucas County sheriff's deputy.

The reason? Gaston was armed.

He was also, however, clearly in uniform with his badge visible, indicating him as an on-duty law enforcement officer. The guard drew his weapon after Gaston told him he couldn't leave his sidearm outside the premises.

"Basically preparing myself to be shot at that moment. Bracing for a shot in my back," said Gaston, who works as a defense instructor and who says he only came to the building to ask about a letter he received from the IRS.

