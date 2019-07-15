Trump kids hit the campaign trail hoping he’ll notice them: ‘It’s a way of bonding with their dad’

President Donald Trump’s children are hoping their father will notice their efforts to help his re-election campaign.

The 2020 campaign offers Trump’s three eldest children, born to his first wife Ivana Trump, an opportunity to attract their notoriously inattentive father’s approval, reported Politico.

“I view it as the kids staying relevant,” said one Trump adviser. “They are no longer on TV every week with ‘The Apprentice,’ so instead of NBC, they are on Fox News or at campaign events and are way more visible.”

The eldest Trump children are popular with the president’s supporters, and they recently helped their father’s re-election campaign raise a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours.

“The Trump kids are very good surrogates, and they like the role,” said Ed Rollins, a longtime Republican political consultant and chairman of the Great America PAC. “They may not bring any non-Trump supporters across the line, but they certainly have been great for the base over the past two years.”

Donald Trump Jr. loves speaking at public events and doesn’t mind calling donors, but Trump advisers insisted he didn’t have an interest in running for office himself, but one adviser suggested the president may prefer the behind-the-scenes profile son-in-law Jared Kushner had cultivated.

“Jared is the guy who the president sees as a completely honest broker,” said one Trump political adviser. “He doesn’t want to make money off the campaign or take a public-facing role. He just wants his father-in-law re-elected. No one has more at stake at this than Jared.”

Trump trusts his children not to leak major stories, and he likes that they will put pressure on campaign manager Brad Parscale or Republican National Committee officials so he doesn’t have to engage in conflict himself.

But mostly, according to advisers, campaigning for their father offers a chance to gain his attention.

“It’s a way of bonding with their dad, and I think that drives the kids more than building their brands,” said one political adviser. “They want to make sure he understands how important they are to the whole cog of his political machine.”