Trump looking to replace Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary after census debacle: report

President Donald Trump has been making calls to allies outside the White House to talk about replacing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The president is frustrated with the 81-year-old Ross over failed trade negotiations and the Supreme Court defeat on adding a citizenship question to the census, and some White House officials expect Ross will be the next Cabinet secretary to leave, reported NBC News.

Ross may stick around a bit longer after the departure of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, but he could leave as soon as this summer, advisers and officials told the network.

The president has told allies he wants a more hard-charging leader in the Commerce Department, but there’s no indication that Trump has reached out directly to candidates to replace Ross.