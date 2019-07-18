Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving congressman fumes after US attorney shuts down his claim threats against him were ignored because of politics

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Washington Examiner reported that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is feuding with a federal prosecutor over the decision not to charge a man who left a threatening voice message for his office.

“Gaetz, you pathetic piece of sh*t,” said the voicemail. “Do you know that I could blow your f**king head clean off your shoulders from over a mile away. Watch your back, b*tch. You pathetic little piece of sh*t. You got your head so far up Trump’s ass, I could still take it off your shoulders. F**k you Gaetz. I’m coming after you, b*tch,” the message said.

While the message is horrible, and Gaetz clearly justified in wanting the authorities to investigate whether there was a credible murder threat, his response when the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California determined there was not a threat was to go on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and accuse the prosecutor of a “double standard” against conservatives — which would be a bit strange if true, as the U.S. Attorney, David Anderson, was appointed by President Donald Trump.

“This Office prosecutes threat cases against public officials when law enforcement has determined there is a credible possibility that the threat could be carried out and the case otherwise meets our standards for prosecution,” said Anderson’s spokesman, Abraham Simmons. “In assessing such threat cases, this Office does not take into consideration the politics of the public official who has been threatened. This Office prosecutes threat cases without discrimination on the basis of the public official’s viewpoint or any other impermissible basis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaetz, for his part, is fuming about Anderson’s “deeply flawed read of the criminal code,” arguing that the law does not make violent threats against congressmen illegal just because FBI officials do not believe the threat is credible.

He also characterized the Washington Examiner’s original reporting of the story as “bullsh*t” and complained, “You didn’t bother to reach out … Even when left wing sites smear me, they at least seek my comment on the smears.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Gas station employee busted for snarling at customers to go back to Mexico or ‘ICE will come’

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

In a video posted to Facebook, an employee at a Bucky's Mobil store in Naperville, Illinois was caught on video telling two Hispanic women they need to go back where they came from, later adding that ICE would be coming.

According to CBS Chicago, the unidentified man behind the counter was featured in a video posted to Facebook by Mafer Hmurphy of Tabasco, Mexico, who wrote: "Check this guy who didn't want to sell us anything because we are Mexicans, what a way to treat tourists."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York suburb spirals into chaos with dueling mayors and a police commissioner jailed on first day of work

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

Chaos is engulfing a New York suburb, where it's not clear who is mayor and the city's possible police commissioner was arrested.

Mayor Richard Thomas pleaded guilty July 8 to fourth-degree attempted grand larceny and second-degree offering a false statement, and agreed to resign as Mount Vernon's mayor by Sept. 30, reported the Daily Voice.

The City Council voted unanimously two days later to remove Thomas from office immediately and gave him 24 hours to vacate his office at City Hall.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Pathetic’ GOP lawmaker torn to shreds for saying he’s ‘struggling’ with racist Trump rally chants

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) on Thursday admitted that he "struggled" as he watched racist chants break out at President Donald Trump's rally -- though he still refused to denounce racism.

Writing on Twitter, Walker said that he "struggled with the 'send her back' chant tonight referencing Rep. Omar."

Walker then proceeded to trash Omar's character by saying that "her history, words and actions reveal her great disdain for both America amd Israel." Walker then argued that this supposed disdain for America "should be our focus and not phrasing that’s painful to our friends in the minority communities."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image