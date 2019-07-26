Quantcast
Trump may not need Russia’s help in 2020 — because the Saudis appear willing to pick up the slack

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness to accept foreign help in the 2020 presidential election — but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be getting help from Russia.

The Washington Post reports that multiple Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Israel and Saudi Arabia, have been ramping up influence campaigns in the hopes of changing the American political landscape in the 2020 election.

While Iran has been pushing anti-Trump messages, both Israeli and Saudi operations have shown a preference for keeping Trump in power, according to researchers who spoke with the Post.

“There’s still this pro-Trump message coming from Saudi Twitter, and I don’t think that’s likely to change,” security researcher Marc Owen Jones tells the Post. “They view Trump’s reelection as key to their own survival.”

Trump has closely allied American interests with Saudi Arabia, and earlier this week he vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have blocked U.S. arms sales to the country for its role in perpetuating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed by Saudi government officials last year.

A spokesman for the Saudi embassy, however, tells the Post that “Saudi Arabia does not interfere in anyway in the domestic affairs of other countries” and that “it considers this noninterference principle to be a pillar of the rules-based international order.”


Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein accused of posing as a Victoria’s Secret talent scout in order to grope models

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

According to a New York Times report, a California model has accused currently incarcerated millionaire Jeffrey Epstein of pretending to be a talent scout for fashion retailer Victoria's Secret in order to grope her in a hotel room.

Epstein is currently in a New York City jail on charges of sex trafficking, and recently claimed he was assaulted leading him to be put under on suicide watch as he awaits his trial.

In an interview with the Times, Alicia Arden claimed that the attack happened in 1997 when she was 27.

Breaking Banner

Drunk white man pulls gun on black neighbor and spews racist abuse: police

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

A white man from Louisiana was arrested this week after police say he drunkenly pulled a gun on his black neighbor and called him the N-word.

The Monroe News Star reports that police were called this week to respond to a disturbance in West Monroe, Louisiana that involved a 60-year-old man named Thomas Paulk, who had driven onto his neighbor's driveway and had started taking photos of his property.

When his neighbor approached him, Paulk pulled out a gun and called the neighbor a "no-good piece of sh*t n*gger," police say.

Breaking Banner

GOP candidate arrested over insane mass shooting threat – one day after actually shooting someone

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

A failed Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate was charged with making a mass shooting threat a day after he was arrested in connection with a shooting at his home.

Christopher Jonathan Barnett was jailed again Thursday evening and remains held without bond after allegedly threatening a University of Tulsa administrator and the school's football fans leaving a game at halftime, reported the Tulsa World.

