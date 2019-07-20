Trump mocked for tweeting he’ll ‘personally vouch’ for rapper A$AP Rocky’s bail: ‘Now name three of his songs’

Twitter users were both baffled and amused on Saturday morning after Donald Trump tweeted that he would “personally vouch” for the bail needed to release American rapper A$AP Rocky from a Swedish jail.

After receiving a phone call from celebrity Kim Kardashian about the plight of the hip-hop star overseas, the president — in the middle of a racism scandal himself — appears to have taken up the cause in an effort to calm racism charges.

Not everyone on Twitter was buying it.

See below:

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

….Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

How about freeing the prisoners you have in the concentration camps first? — Tia.Barricini (@TiaBarricini) July 20, 2019

Is this important????? — NostraDonny (@Nostradonny) July 20, 2019

Sweden does not have a bail system, which i hope Löfven made clear to you. Having money doesn't get you those kind of privileges here. — Pesky Sophophile (@MayorOfCarcosa) July 20, 2019

I'm sure he's being treated better than Jamal Khashoggi was by your friend Mohammad bin Salman. Remember him, Donnie? — Positive Life Course 🇺🇸 🌊 (@Positive_Course) July 20, 2019

Great. How about the refugees being held in cages at the border. Any help there Donnie? I mean more than just a phone call? — Brian Eaton (@DONTBEATON) July 20, 2019

You vouching for his bail !!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 a bankrupt liar who holds no respect around the globe. Oh this is hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂 — Elle Taylor (@elaine6362) July 20, 2019

Now name three of his songs — Andy Wagner (@obgenetics) July 20, 2019

BLACK people are not voting for a vile, repugnant white supremacist because you’re pretending you care about a Black rapper.https://t.co/PZeZhMPer1 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 20, 2019

Trump is well known for not paying bills so I wouldn’t take his word regarding bail — Ted Roberts (@TedWinemark3) July 20, 2019

Freeing people should be your mission . it’s not pic.twitter.com/sFRVoJQ50D — Jake from State Farm 2.0 (@RIPMSM) July 20, 2019