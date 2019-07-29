Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump nominee started right-wing conspiracy theory about a ‘secret society’ inside the FBI: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

The Texas Republican who President Donald Trump has nominated to serve as the Director of National Intelligence has a controversial past pushing right-wing conspiracy theories.

“Donald Trump’s new pick for Director of National Intelligence played a role last year in popularizing what briefly became one of the right’s most easily-debunked conspiracy theories about the investigation into Trump and Russia, offering what he presented as evidence of an anti-Trump “secret society” operating within the FBI,” The Daily Beast reported.

“One of Ratcliffe’s biggest contributions to the Republican pushback on the investigation came in January 2018, when he claimed that he had seen text messages between Page and Strzok that suggested the existence of a “secret society” working against Trump. But Ratcliffe’s claims, which were subsequently amplified by pro-Trump media outlets, fell apart when the fuller text exchanges became public,” the publication reported.

“According to then-Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who appeared alongside Ratcliffe on Fox News that day, it was Ratcliffe himself who was responsible for discovering the supposedly incriminating text messages. Ratcliffe followed that cable news appearance by promoting his claim on Twitter, claiming the text messages were proof of “manifest bias” at the top of the FBI,” The Beast reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratcliffe’s conspiracy theory was quickly debunked.

“ABC News published the full text message two days after Ratcliffe made his viral Fox appearance, revealing that the ‘secret society’ text referenced calendars of a ‘beefcake’ Vladimir Putin that Strzok was giving out as gifts to people who worked on the Russia investigation,” The Beast reported. “Shortly after the ABC story broke, discussion about an anti-Trump “secret society” largely disappeared from right-wing media.”

Ratcliffe has also been caught lying about his record.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump nominee started right-wing conspiracy theory about a ‘secret society’ inside the FBI: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

The Texas Republican who President Donald Trump has nominated to serve as the Director of National Intelligence has a controversial past pushing right-wing conspiracy theories.

"Donald Trump’s new pick for Director of National Intelligence played a role last year in popularizing what briefly became one of the right’s most easily-debunked conspiracy theories about the investigation into Trump and Russia, offering what he presented as evidence of an anti-Trump “secret society” operating within the FBI," The Daily Beast reported.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

How ‘dead-enders’ could finally turn against Donald Trump — according to neuroscience

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Journalist and historian Rick Shenkman thinks President Donald Trump’s supporters may eventually turn on him, just as he finally stopped backing Richard Nixon.

Shenkman, the founder of History News Network, stuck with Nixon through Watergate and right up until two months before his August 1974 resignation before he had enough, and he’s been haunted ever since by his support for a corrupt president, he wrote for The Daily Beast.

“I didn’t support Nixon out of ignorance,” he explained. “I was a history major at Vassar during Watergate and eagerly followed the news. I knew exactly what he’d been accused of.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Not even Trump’s appointed judge can get him out of tax lawsuit — he’s demanding a ‘compromise’

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

The federal judge overseeing litigation over President Donald Trump's taxes has set a Tuesday deadline for the parties involved to find a "compromise."

"A federal judge on Monday ordered lawyers for President Donald Trump, House Democrats and New York state to try to come up with a compromise in a fight over the president’s state tax returns," Politico reported Monday.

The deadline was set by Judge Carl Nichols -- who was appointed by Trump.

"The surprise decision came in a case in which Trump is demanding a temporary restraining order to prevent Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) from taking advantage of a newly passed New York law that would give him access to the president’s confidential tax filings there. Trump is challenging the underlying law, and is concerned Neal could obtain the records while the case is still pending," Politico noted. "At issue is legislation New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law earlier this month authorizing state officials there to share Trump’s state filings if requested by Neal, who is separately suing for the president’s federal tax returns."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image