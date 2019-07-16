Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump raked over the coals by WSJ for ‘politically stupid’ racist comments debacle

Published

2 mins ago

on

In a brutally blunt column from the conservative editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, the editors scolded Donald Trump for being “politically stupid” by wading into a dispute between factions within the Democratic Party that has blown up in his face.

Under a headline reading, “Defining Politics Down,” the editorial seemed less concerned with Trump’s racist attacks and more with the fact that he has made his racism front and center as the country gears up for the 2020 election.

Taking a “both sides” approach, the editors began by stating, “We’re optimists about American democracy in the long run, but nowadays the long run looks longer all the time. The bonfire of inanities in the last two days between Donald Trump and Democrats over who’s the bigger racist, or real anti-Semite, or greater disgrace to the nation is a new low even by recent standards. ”

Their ire though was focused on the president’s bumbling insertion of himself into the Democrats internal skirmish between the tiny progressive wing and the larger moderate wing.

Pointing to Fox News host Brit Hume calling Trump’s tweets aimed at four Democratic lawmakers — all of the women of color — as “nativist, xenophobic, counterfactual and politically stupid, ” the Journal’s editorial board largely agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As for politically stupid, Mr. Trump rescued Democrats from an intra-party feud that had been escalating for days. A smart opponent would have kept quiet and let it continue. But Mr. Trump intruded into the spotlight and let Democrats unite in denouncing him,” the editorial stated. “Monday was consumed with another round of dueling insults with the press corps seeming to echo Democrats in calling Mr. Trump a racist, Mr. Trump denying that he is, and the President’s allies saying Democrats are anti-American.”

“Mr. Trump doesn’t seem to understand that Democrats want the 2020 election to be about his words and behavior, rather than the results of his economic policies. They’ll lose a debate over results, but they’ll win if the election is a referendum on character,” the editors insisted before adding, “Democrats want Mr. Trump to sound as if he’s the one who believes half the country is a ‘basket of deplorables,’ to quote the line that so damaged Hillary Clinton in 2016.”

“It may be hard to believe in this climate of partisan discord and contempt, but most Americans still prefer a politics that is less divisive and aspires to our better angels,” they concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here (subscription required).


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump raked over the coals by WSJ for ‘politically stupid’ racist comments debacle

Published

1 min ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

In a brutally blunt column from the conservative editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, the editors scolded Donald Trump for being "politically stupid" by wading into a dispute between factions within the Democratic Party that has blown up in his face.

Under a headline reading, "Defining Politics Down," the editorial seemed less concerned with Trump's racist attacks and more with the fact that he has made his racism front and center as the country gears up for the 2020 election.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dear NeverTrumpers: Either help or STFU

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Bill Kristol Max Boot David Frum
Over the past few weeks, you may have noticed that the NeverTrumpers — repentant Republicans and conservatives — have been offering up lots of advice for how the Democrats can win the next election. Their jackhammer advice has basically been limited to urging the party to disavow its activist, progressive members in order to secure the contrarian swing voters who cast ballots for Barack Obama twice, then switched to Donald Trump in 2016.

Before I offer up a come-to-Jesus moment for the NeverTrumpers, let me say that as many of you know, I’ve defended members of this exiled faction in the past, and continue to stand by the idea that we need to form a coalition to close the loopholes exposed by Donald Trump’s malfeasance as a means of preventing another, perhaps more dangerous monster from sashaying through the Trump-shaped hole in the wall. To be clear: I’m not talking about conceding on policy or platform planks. I’m merely suggesting a detente between voices who all agree that Trump is a menace and his presidency is an existential national crisis.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Morning Joe panel brutally dismantles Lindsey Graham for doubling down and backing Trump’s extreme racism

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was left speechless by Sen. Lindsey Graham's impassioned defense of President Donald Trump's racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen.

The "Morning Joe" host sat in stunned silence after rolling video of the South Carolina Republican defending Trump's tweets, and doubling down by hurling his own slurs against the first-year lawmakers.

"You call Americans in Congress communists?" Scarborough said, after gathering his thoughts, "and you say they hate America? And then your punch line to that is aim higher?"

Scarborough, who served alongside Graham as a Republican congressman, said the episode was a shameful new low for the veteran lawmaker.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]