Trump spreads ugly unsubstantiated rumor about Rep. Omar, calls it a ‘fact’ – then says ‘I know nothing about it’

President Donald Trump just went about as low as one can go on national television.

After spending time with dozens of religious leaders in the White House, the President made his way to the South Lawn to travel to yet another re-election rally. On his way he stopped to talk with reporters, and to continue his attacks on four progressive Democratic Congresswomen he has targeted since Sunday.

Speaking about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Somali refugee who came to America when she was a young girl, President Trump amplified an entirely unfounded rumor that’s been making its way online – and he labeled it “a fact,” for which there is no evidence.

“There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it. I hear that she was married to her brother,” Trump told reporters. “I don’t know but I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that.”

Days suggesting Ilhan Omar should go back to Somali, Trump spreads unfounded conspiracy theories about her: “There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it … I don’t know but I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that.” pic.twitter.com/XapFKFgEXH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 17, 2019

Snopes looked into the rumor and determined it to be “unproven.”

Far right wing media outlets have been publishing conspiracy theories about this since 2016, with titles like: “Hidden Clue on Website Belonging to Ilhan Omar’s Sister Adds to Evidence About Marriage History,” and “Busted? New Docs Keep Ilhan Omar Tethered To Immigration Fraud Allegations.”

As for actual facts, Rep. Omar says claims her now-former husband is her brother are “absurd and offensive.”