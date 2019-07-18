Trump spreads ugly unsubstantiated rumor about Rep. Omar, calls it a ‘fact’ – then says ‘I know nothing about it’
President Donald Trump just went about as low as one can go on national television.
After spending time with dozens of religious leaders in the White House, the President made his way to the South Lawn to travel to yet another re-election rally. On his way he stopped to talk with reporters, and to continue his attacks on four progressive Democratic Congresswomen he has targeted since Sunday.
Speaking about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Somali refugee who came to America when she was a young girl, President Trump amplified an entirely unfounded rumor that’s been making its way online – and he labeled it “a fact,” for which there is no evidence.
“There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it. I hear that she was married to her brother,” Trump told reporters. “I don’t know but I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that.”
Days suggesting Ilhan Omar should go back to Somali, Trump spreads unfounded conspiracy theories about her: "There's a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it … I don't know but I'm sure that somebody would be looking at that."
Snopes looked into the rumor and determined it to be “unproven.”
Far right wing media outlets have been publishing conspiracy theories about this since 2016, with titles like: “Hidden Clue on Website Belonging to Ilhan Omar’s Sister Adds to Evidence About Marriage History,” and “Busted? New Docs Keep Ilhan Omar Tethered To Immigration Fraud Allegations.”
As for actual facts, Rep. Omar says claims her now-former husband is her brother are “absurd and offensive.”
In rebuke to Trump, US Congress blocks Saudi arms sales
The US House voted Wednesday to block $8.1 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other allies, a rebuke of Donald Trump that will likely lead to a veto by the president.
Lawmakers, many of whom are outraged with the kingdom over Riyadh's role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year, approved three resolutions that would prevent the controversial sales announced under emergency measures earlier this year by Trump.
The resolutions blocking the sales have already cleared the US Senate, and now go to the White House, where Trump is expected to issue a veto, the third of his presidency.
Six officials at Southwest Key, nonprofit running migrant child shelters, earned more than $1 million in 2017
The Texas-based group's former chief executive made $3.6 million that year.
Six high-ranking employees at a nonprofit organization housing thousands of migrant children for the federal government made at least $1 million for their work in 2017, according to tax filings released Tuesday.
The tax records show that Juan Sanchez, founder of Southwest Key Programs, the Texas-based nonprofit, earned $3.6 million in total compensation that year, which The Washington Post reported last week. They also showed that other prominent employees — including the group’s chief financial officer, who earned more than $2.4 million — were earning substantial, seven-figure salaries at the nonprofit.
‘Pure and simple evil’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika destroy Trump’s ‘racist and illegal’ taunts against Omar
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski warned that President Donald Trump's attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) were both illegal and racist -- as well as an incitement to violence.
The "Morning Joe" co-hosts were appalled by the crowd's reaction -- chanting "send her back" -- to Trump attacks at a Greensboro, North Carolina, rally.
"Republicans shamed themselves by not calling racism, racism," Scarborough said. "I saw some people actually write columns that used to be respected trying to excuse the president's language and saying it's not racist, but the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that Donald Trump oversees that enforces laws against discrimination, specifically outlined such language that the president used last night and that his crowd used last night as an example of bias."