Trump sues to block New York from releasing his tax returns

President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed s lawsuit to block the State of New York from releasing his state tax returns. Empire State lawmakers recently passed legislation, signed by the governor, allowing the New York Department of Taxation and Finance to release any individual’s tax returns to Congress.

The president’s lawsuit names the House Ways and Means Committee, the New York State Attorney General, and a New York State tax official, according to The Hill.

“Because the Committee’s jurisdiction is limited to federal taxes, no legislation could possibly result from a request for the President’s state tax returns. The Committee thus lacks a legitimate legislative purpose for using the TRUST Act,” the lawsuit states. The president’s attorneys have made a similar argument before.

Developing…

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.