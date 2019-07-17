Trump targeted Ilhan Omar the same way neo-Nazis targeted me: Progressive comedian

President Donald Trump’s attacks on four progressive women of color have outraged many across the nation.

And as progressive comedian and commentator Dean Obeidallah wrote for the Daily Beast, the president’s attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) we’re personal for him for a very difficult reason.

“Donald Trump’s vile smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the hijab-wearing member of Congress, as a supposed supporter of terrorism sounded instantly familiar to me,” wrote Obeidallah. “You see, Trump-loving neo-Nazis at The Daily Stormer spewed that identical type of dangerous rhetoric at me too in an effort to destroy my reputation and incite death threats. And they did it for the very same reason Trump defamed Omar, namely because both Omar and I had dared to criticize Trump.”

Obeidallah went on to describe what happened to him after he wrote an article, just three months before the Charlottesville neo-Nazi riot, calling on Trump to condemn “white supremacist terrorism.”

“That was too much for Trump’s white supremacist groupies at the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer—an outlet that had posted over 100 articles supporting Trump during the 2016 campaign—who then smeared me as a terrorist involved in a recent U.K. bombing. You see, associating a Muslim with terrorism is the go-to for bigots because it plays on the worst negative stereotype associated with my faith,” wrote Obeidallah. “And that’s exactly what Trump has done with Omar over the last few days, smearing her with wholly fabricated claims that she supports terrorism. The worst of it was Tuesday when Trump stated about Omar, ‘I hear the way she talks about al Qaeda,’ adding, ‘She said… ‘when I think of al Qaeda, I can hold my chest out.’”

“Of course, those are lies,” continued Obeidallah. “As The New York Times and countless other outlets have documented, Omar never expressed any support for al Qaeda. In fact, in the 2013 interview that Trump was evidently quoting from, Omar unequivocally denounced terrorism by groups like al Qaeda and its Somalian branch, al-Shabaab, as ‘evil,’ calling their attacks ‘heinous’ acts carried out by ‘evil people.’ These are words Trump has never used about white supremacists.”

“In my case, I sued the Daily Stormer and last month a federal judge entered a judgment in the amount of $4.1 million dollars against the neo-Nazis,” said Obeidallah, expressing his hope Omar would do the same. And as for Trump, “Speaker Pelosi should now finally allow an impeachment inquiry to begin … Let Senate Republicans cast votes defending Trump’s white supremacy and his crimes.”