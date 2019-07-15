Trump tries to change the subject by blaming Obama — then accidentally admits he’s putting kids in ‘cages’

President Donald Trump was the target of a Democratic press conference with four Congresswomen of color who were calling him out for racist tweets telling them to go back to their countries.

The women attacked every policy that Trump seems to be losing on. Trump seemed to try and pivot to another issue entirely, blaming former President Barack Obama for building the cages that he’s putting children in after he takes them from their parents.

Trump passed an executive order that ultimately was the reason that all of these incidents with migrants at the border have occurred.