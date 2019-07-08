Trump will ‘no longer deal’ with UK ambassador who called him ‘incompetent’ in leaked cables

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Monday that his administration would no longer be dealing with Kim Darroch, Britain’s ambassador to the United States.

“I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well….” Trump tweeted.

“….thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!” Trump added.

Ambassador Darroch called the Trump administration “diplomatically clumsy and inept” in confidential telegrams that were leaked. He also called Trump’s White House “uniquely dysfunctional” and said the president was “incompetent” and “insecure.”

